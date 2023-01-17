Read full article on original website
Big Sky Star Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on His Surprising Future After Season 3 Finale
Jensen Ackles has been a television staple for the past few decades, thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of Smallville, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles' most recent television role has been as Sheriff Beau Arlen in ABC's Big Sky, the mystery series that just recently wrapped its third season. There has been speculation from the jump that Ackles might only appear in Season 3 of the series (subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails) and the events of the finale definitely fueled that ambiguity even further. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles addressed the possibility of him returning for future episodes of the series, after Beau survived the Season 3 finale.
DC Has Killed a Major Flash Character
The One Minute War has started in the pages of DC Comics' The Flash and to kick off the battle that will only see the speedsters of the DCU taking on an alien threat looking for world domination, it seems that a major supporting character for the Scarlet Speedster didn't survive the initial assault. Writer Jeremy Adams and penciler Roger Cruz have introduced "The Fraction" to the comic book universe, and it seems as though Wally West and Barry Allen are paying the price.
Anime Fans Rank the Saddest Scenes They've Ever Seen
In the last decade, anime has proven itself to be one of entertainment's most diverse mediums. From shonen hits to magical girl romps, the industry has something for everyone. Though viewed as childish years ago, anime has proven animation can hit audiences of all ages, and that means there are some series created for the sole purpose of making us cry.
Matthew Modine: ‘It’s fascinating watching the sack of flesh I live in showing signs of wear’
Born in California, Matthew Modine, 63, made his film debut in the 80s, sharing the best actor award at the 1983 Venice film festival for Robert Altman’s Streamers. In 1984, he played the title role in Alan Parker’s Birdy, and in 1987 he starred in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. Modine is Dr Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and is currently playing Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End of London. He is married with two children and lives in New York.
Netflix's Wednesday Gets Kicked Off Top of Streaming Charts by Surprising Amazon Prime Series
Netflix's Wednesday has (finally) been knocked off the top streaming charts – and there is an unexpected assassin that took it down! During the Christmas holiday window of December 19th – 25th, Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan Season 3 cracked the top streaming charts, knocking Wednesday off the no. 2 spot and dropping Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff series to no. 3. in its fifth consecutive week in the top 3. Shocking no one, Netflix remained on top over Christmas, with Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel Glass Onion easily claiming no. 1 in its debut weekend.
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
The Last of Us Boss Speaks Out on "Dangerous" Connection Between Joel and Ellie
The premiere of The Last of Us ended its oversized episode with Joel and Ellie meeting for the first time, and co-creator/co-writer Craig Mazin is already hyping a "dangerous" connection between the two characters. The Last of Us appears to be another instant hit for HBO, becoming the network's second-largest debut behind House of the Dragon. Fans of The Last of Us video game already know how the story between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will go, but TV watchers will get to watch weekly as their relationship develops. However, Joel's relationship with Ellie is a stark contrast to his previous relationship with his late daughter Sara (Nico Parker).
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage
When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent — is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
HBO Sets Release Date For New Original Comedy Series
HBO is brining a new original comedy series to the cable airwaves. Rain Dogs comes courtesy of Cash Carraway and BBC One on March 6. In the show, a single mother and a gay man forge a friendship that will see them trying to navigate a hysterically realistic world. Fans of I May Destroy You, and Fleabag should definitely be on the lookout for this show. Daisy May Cooper helps bring a darkly funny sensibility to her everyday life. Rain Dogs draws from her experience near the poverty line and thinks that "authenticity" has a definite place on-screen. In an interview with Deadline last year, the writer talked about her experience trying to get the show off the ground and how the landscape can be harsh for original projects.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit by Hot Toys is Epic (Deluxe Edition Unboxing)
Spider-Man: No Way Home has dropped plenty of merch since its release in December of 2021 but the highly-detailed Hot Toys figures are still on the way. A black and gold suit from early in the film previously released, one which ComicBook.com unboxed at the time. However, it is time for the Inegrated Suit which Tom Holland's Spider-Man wore late in the movie to be mailed out and Sideshow provided ComicBook.com with a sample of the Deluxe Edition for an official unboxing. The video above from the Phase Zero channel sees the sixth scale figure in all of its glory, with more details and photos to be found in the article below!
Apple TV+ Cancels Hit Series After Two Seasons
Apple TV+ is no longer venturing into The Mosquito Coast. On Friday, it was revealed that the live-action adaptation of Paul Theroux's 1981 novel has been cancelled after two seasons, just two weeks after the debut of its Season 2 finale. Justin Theroux, Theroux's nephew, starred in and executive produced the series.
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
Netflix Reveals Extraction 2 Release Date
Extraction 2 finally has a release date courtesy of a social media teaser that Netflix put out today. In the clip, the platform laid out what fans could expect over the course of 2023. Joining the Extraction sequel were Rebel Moon from Zack Snyder and a host of other projects. But, fans can expect to see Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake again on June 16th. Other fun stuff coming up are the long-awaited Luther movie with Idris Elba that's only a few short months away. For the Thor star's project though, he's teamed again with Sam Hargrave, who worked with him on a number of Marvel films as a stunt coordinator. If there's one thing you're going to get with that pairing, it's amazing stunt work and pulse-pounding action. Check out the clip Netflix dropped right down below.
Webtoon Announces Web Novel Adaptations of The Primal Hunter, Chasing Red, Float and More
Some popular web novels are making their way to Webtoon in 2023. The digital comics platform announced a series of deals and a slate of content that is going to turn popular web novels into webcomics, which will be a different format for digesting their favorite stories. Some of these titles come from Aethon Books and Moonquill, along with Webtoon's Wattpad and Yonder platforms. The complete list of Webtoon's first 2023 slate of web novel adaptations includes fantasy and romance titles RE: Trailer Trash, The Primal Hunter, Paranoid Mage, A Practical Guide to Evil, Chasing Red, and Float.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Size Teased
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC is sounding like it's going to be pretty, pretty big. CD Projekt Red is no stranger to ambition, sometimes to its own detriment, but it creates things at an absolutely massive scale. The Witcher 3 has a story that is about 55 hours long and can go into the hundreds of hours once you lump in optional side quests, the DLCs, and much more. It's an incredibly expansive game and so is Cyberpunk 2077. Although the game wasn't received quite as strongly, Cyberpunk 2077 did manage to give players a ton of content to partake in and it sounds like it won't skimp out on that kind of stuff in its DLC.
Fall of the House of Usher Star Says Series Is Like "Candy" for Mike Flanagan Fans (Exclusive)
Actor Zach Gilford's first collaboration with filmmaker Mike Flanagan came in the Netflix series Midnight Mass, but as is the case with many of Flanagan's collaborators, he returned for a role in The Midnight Club and will also star in the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher. Another frequent Flanagan collaborator Rahul Kohli teased that the new series is like Flanagan "shredding on a f-cking electric guitar," with Gilford echoing that sentiment and adding that the project will be like "candy" for longtime Flanagan enthusiasts. Gilford can currently be seen in There's Something Wrong with the Children, which is out now On Demand and on Digital HD.
Marvel's Avengers Adding Two New Comics-Inspired Costumes
Marvel's Avengers continues to add new costumes based on the comics that inspired it, and two new designs will be made available this week. On Thursday, January 19th, players will be able to snag new costumes for both versions of Hawkeye. The Kate Bishop costume is a fairly obscure one, first appearing in Marvel's 2015 Secret Wars event, debuting in Secret Wars Journal #1. A variant of Kate Bishop from Marvel's 1602 reality, this costume goes by the name "Lady Katherine." As with the rest of the heroes from that reality, Kate's design is meant to resemble a reality where the Marvel Universe happened 400 years ahead of time.
The White Lotus Star Addresses Possible Prequel Series
One of the most buzzed-about television series of late last year was easily Season 2 of The White Lotus, the return to Mike White's star-studded ensemble comedy. While both seasons have largely taken an anthology approach to their larger cast and crew, one connective tissue was Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a scene-stealing component of each extravagant getaway. Given the way that Season 2 came to a close, with Tanya tragically and accidentally falling to her death, it's been safe to assume that she won't return in the already-greenlit Season 3. When asked by Variety if a prequel series could be a possibility instead, Coolidge expressed why she wouldn't want to immediately suggest it to White.
Dragon Ball Z Fan-Anime Brings Super Saiyan Raditz to Life: Watch
When Raditz first appeared to kick off Dragon Ball Z's story, he had a power level of 1200, with Goku's brother arriving as the biggest threat that the Shonen protagonist and his friends had faced since the beginning of Akira Toriyama's anime franchise. While he was never able to reach a strength past that now paltry power level, the spin-off series Dragon Ball Heroes has brought back plenty of heroes and villains from the grave and given them a boost. Now, one fan animator has given viewers a fresh take on Super Saiyan Radtiz.
