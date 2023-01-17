Extraction 2 finally has a release date courtesy of a social media teaser that Netflix put out today. In the clip, the platform laid out what fans could expect over the course of 2023. Joining the Extraction sequel were Rebel Moon from Zack Snyder and a host of other projects. But, fans can expect to see Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake again on June 16th. Other fun stuff coming up are the long-awaited Luther movie with Idris Elba that's only a few short months away. For the Thor star's project though, he's teamed again with Sam Hargrave, who worked with him on a number of Marvel films as a stunt coordinator. If there's one thing you're going to get with that pairing, it's amazing stunt work and pulse-pounding action. Check out the clip Netflix dropped right down below.

