Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
tjrwrestling.net
IMPACT Wrestling Owner Warns WWE Could See “Costs Cut” If Sold To Certain Buyers
The CEO of Anthem Sports which owns IMPACT Wrestling has warned costs could be cut in WWE if sold to certain suitors. Vince McMahon returned from his short-lived retirement to WWE’s Board of Directors in the first week of January 2023, subsequently being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman with his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigning from her roles as Chairwoman and co-CEO.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Khan Gives Clarity On Vince McMahon's Plan To Sell WWE
Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board just months after announcing his retirement due to several disturbing issues resulting in his departure. With his return came the report that the WWE's CEO and Chairman of 40 years came back intending to sell his company, despite many fearful of McMahon returning to retake over creative and daily decision-making for WWE. To add even more confusion to the situation, Vince's daughter Stephanie stepped down as Co-CEO of the company, a role she took on alongside Nick Khan while he was away, with several other members within the company and board stepping away as well. With Stephanie gone, Khan has taken on the full-time role as CEO of the company and is doing his best to make WWE's intentions of a sale clear.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE CEO Nick Khan Addresses Allegations Against Vince McMahon
WWE CEO Nick Khan has addressed the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon and says “modern day rules should apply to modern day” and not the past. Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE and announced his retirement in July 2022 among allegations of sexual misconduct and alleged ‘hush money’ payments made to female ex-employees of the company. However, McMahon is now back in the hot seat in WWE, after strong-arming his way back onto WWE’s Board before being installed as Executive Chairman.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Performing Office Cuts Following Vince McMahon Return
A new report has revealed that WWE is performing office cuts following the return of Vince McMahon. 2023 has seen massive changes and shakeup within the WWE management team following Vince McMahon’s return to the company to help facilitate a sale. As previously reported, people “close to McMahon” have...
ComicBook
Xbox, Bethesda Employees Included in Significant Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft is undergoing significant layoffs which include employees at Xbox and Bethesda. Microsoft is one of the biggest tech giants in the world, but due to economic conditions, the entire tech sector has been getting hit hard with all kinds of unfortunate changes. There have been hiring freezes, layoffs, and more. Microsoft recently announced it would be giving unlimited PTO to its employees, but is also undergoing big layoffs now. This also comes almost exactly a year after Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion. The deal is being heavily scrutinized and has the potential to be blocked following an FTC antitrust lawsuit.
