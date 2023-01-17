Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
First abortion bill of 2023 introduced in Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers and the public heard occasionally heated testimony Tuesday on a proposal aimed at legislating abortion in Montana, the first abortion-related bill debated before a committee this session. If adopted, Senate Bill 154 would create an act explicitly stating that the Montana Constitution’s right to individual...
NBCMontana
Bill would address ‘prison gerrymandering’ in Montana
HELENA, Mont. — A proposal making its way through the Senate seeks to change how incarcerated Montanans are counted for the purposes of redistricting, ending the practice of “prison gerrymandering.”. Senate Bill 77, sponsored by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, stems from language passed unanimously last year by the...
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying to brainwash our children,” Rosendale said. “And it is really those three things that can encapsulate what we are all fighting.”
NBCMontana
Bill to increase per diem rates moves through the Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — The House gave preliminary approval on Tuesday to a bill that would increase per diem rates for the lodging and meals of legislators during the session, a biennial hot potato that often sees lawmakers voting against their interest in order to avoid the thorny optics of supporting a greater payout for their time in Helena.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Kari Lake Accuses Republicans of Rigging Election
With her assertion, Lake quoted a report by a conspiracy theorist whom Buzzfeed News reported in 2020 to be "just a random Italian guy."
NBCMontana
Bill expanding authority of pharmacists gets 1st hearing
HELENA, Mont. — The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee heard arguments on senate bill 112 on Wednesday afternoon, which is intended to make it easier for rural Montanans to get prescription drugs. State Rep. Tom McGillvray (R-Billings), the bill’s sponsor, says it would give permission to pharmacists...
NBCMontana
Kalispell receives $25 million to improve West Reserve Drive
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $25 million in funding for improvements to West Reserve Drive in Kalispell. The money comes from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program and will go to the city of Kalispell. The U.S. Department...
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on US 191 resurfacing
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a proposal to resurface seven miles of US Highway 191 in Bozeman. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Transportation:. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite...
NBCMontana
Commissioners in Butte discuss grant program for urban decay
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are taking more time to consider a grant program that would help homeowners pay to demolish dilapidated houses. In a Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday night, officials discussed problems with urban decay in the Mining City and how a grant program would help tackle the issue by establishing a $250,000 fund.
capcity.news
Wyo resolution calls for gathering, slaughter of wild horses for meat
Measure supported by House and Senate leadership asks the feds for new outlet to dispose of nonnative species overpopulating swaths of southwestern Wyoming. Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) rode horseback into the Red Desert to see some new country last year. An outfitter and rancher, Winter was accompanied by a rangeland...
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
Bill would require rental application fee refunds
A bill under consideration by the Montana Legislature aims to ease the burden of rental application fees on apartment-seeking Montanans by specifying that landlords and property management companies must reimburse unsuccessful applicants for any fees not used for specific expenses like credit checks. House Bill 233, sponsored by Rep. Kelly...
NBCMontana
US hits debt ceiling; Congress debates as Treasury plans to take 'extraordinary measures'
WASHINGTON (TND) — On Thursday, the U.S. officially reached its borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion, also known as the debt ceiling, stirring concerns in an already contentious economic environment. In order to stay in a strong financial position, Congress must increase that borrowing limit — an increase that Republicans...
Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair
A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Smith fielded questions from legislators on the commission’s process and how it weighed mandatory vs. discretionary criteria for redrawing the map, like compactness (district […] The post Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Senators send letter to address rural nursing home staffing shortages
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Jon Tester (D-MT) John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and John Barrasso (R-WY) sent a letter to Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure discussing concerns about how CMS will approach staffing for nursing homes. The Senators addressed CMS' plan to issue...
Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal
In a nation founded on the principle that all power in governance resides in “We the people,” the “consent of the governed” should be the goal not only of those in the public policy arena, but in the government agencies charged with implementing those policies. That’s particularly important in the management of public lands […] The post Forest Service undermining the consent of the governed in Holland Lake proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators...
