USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
The Spun

Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update

The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over ...
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
GolfWRX

Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB

TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Annika Sorenstam puts together first bogey-free round in more than a decade at her home course to lead celebrities at LPGA Tournament of Champions

ORLANDO, Florida — Annika Sorenstam put together her first bogey-free round in more than a decade to open the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she leads the celebrity division. Caddie Mike McGee was quick to point that out to his wife after her round. “Obviously I’m very...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Digest

Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf

The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2023 American Express

The PGA Tour is back in the continental United States for the first time in 2023, and GolfWRX is back inside the ropes to show you what the pros are playing!. The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California, is the backdrop for the first event of the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. We have four general galleries, 11 WITBs — including Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns — and a bevy of special galleries this week, with custom putters aplenty.
LA QUINTA, CA
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf Channel

LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
ORLANDO, FL
GolfWRX

2023 American Express: Betting Tips & Selections

Last week’s Sony Open saw the unusual occurrence of a top-10 devoid of a name that had played the Tournament of Champions, and yet eventual champion Si Woo Kim won his fourth PGA event, all on Bermuda greens. Sometimes, like picking the week that a poor putter knocks in...

