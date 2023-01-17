Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Biofuel Usage Expands Despite Rising Costs
(Biofuels International) Global biofuel demand is expected to be 6% or 900 million litres per year (MLPY) higher in 2022 than the previous year. Renewable diesel makes up the largest share of this year-on-year expansion, thanks to attractive policies in the United States and Europe. …. Growth in renewable diesel and...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Raven SR Agrees to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan Airlines
(Raven SR/PR Newswire) Announcement marks one of Raven SR’s first agreements in aviation industry for SAF; Agreement to support 10-year supply deal; SAF to be produced from non-combustion conversion of waste to synthetic fuel — Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, today announced it has sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Japan Airlines (JAL) for major global routes.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Chile Will Promote the Development of Clean Fuels for Aviation
(Bnamericas/Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Chile) This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications through the Civil Aeronautical Board ( JAC ) and in conjunction with the Energy Sustainability Agency of the Ministry of Energy , formalized the incorporation of the Catholic University of the Santísima Concepción (UCSC) to the Clean Flight program, initiative national and voluntary participation that seeks to promote collaboration between various actors, both from the public and private sectors, to promote energy sustainability in commercial aviation.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Gov’t Support Seen Needed to Develop Sustainable Jet Fuel
By Arjay L. Balinbin (Business World) The government must send strong signals that it supports the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country through tax incentives and other policies, as a crucial step toward meeting the industry’s target to cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050, airlines said.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Brussels Talks on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Targets Set to Restart
By Helen Massy-Beresford (Aviation Week) … Late last year, trialog talks—among the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council—resulted in agreement on revisions to the emissions trading system for aviation as part of the broader emissions-cutting Fit for 55 legislation package. However, discussions of ReFuelEU, the eagerly awaited legislation that would cover the region’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandates, ended without agreement.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
LNG – Deliverying Decarbonisation: SEA-LNG’s View from the Bridge 2022-2023
(SEA-LNG) SEA-LNG is pleased to share its overview of LNG as a marine fuel in 2022-2023. This resource highlights how the shipping industry has advanced along the LNG pathway to decarbonisation in 2022 and outlines what progress is anticipated in 2023. 2022 was another very strong year for LNG vessel...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Air France Increases Ticket Prices to Pay for Sustainable Aviation Fuel
By Tom Otley (Business Traveller) Air France has detailed its increase in ticket prices to pay for sustainable aviation fuel. Vincent Etchebehere, VP Sustainability and New Mobilities at the airline, said that since the beginning of 2022, “French regulations have required us to incorporate an average of 1 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on flights departing from France. In 2025, this will rise to 2 per cent, then to 5 per cent in 2030, for all flights departing from Europe.”
Comments / 0