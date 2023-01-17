ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Biofuel Usage Expands Despite Rising Costs

(Biofuels International) Global biofuel demand is expected to be 6% or 900 million litres per year (MLPY) higher in 2022 than the previous year. Renewable diesel makes up the largest share of this year-on-year expansion, thanks to attractive policies in the United States and Europe. …. Growth in renewable diesel and...
Raven SR Agrees to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan Airlines

(Raven SR/PR Newswire) Announcement marks one of Raven SR’s first agreements in aviation industry for SAF; Agreement to support 10-year supply deal; SAF to be produced from non-combustion conversion of waste to synthetic fuel — Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, today announced it has sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Japan Airlines (JAL) for major global routes.
Chile Will Promote the Development of Clean Fuels for Aviation

(Bnamericas/Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications of Chile) This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish The Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications through the Civil Aeronautical Board ( JAC ) and in conjunction with the Energy Sustainability Agency of the Ministry of Energy , formalized the incorporation of the Catholic University of the Santísima Concepción (UCSC) to the Clean Flight program, initiative national and voluntary participation that seeks to promote collaboration between various actors, both from the public and private sectors, to promote energy sustainability in commercial aviation.
Gov’t Support Seen Needed to Develop Sustainable Jet Fuel

By Arjay L. Balinbin (Business World) The government must send strong signals that it supports the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the country through tax incentives and other policies, as a crucial step toward meeting the industry’s target to cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050, airlines said.
Brussels Talks on Sustainable Aviation Fuel Targets Set to Restart

By Helen Massy-Beresford (Aviation Week) … Late last year, trialog talks—among the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council—resulted in agreement on revisions to the emissions trading system for aviation as part of the broader emissions-cutting Fit for 55 legislation package. However, discussions of ReFuelEU, the eagerly awaited legislation that would cover the region’s sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandates, ended without agreement.
LNG – Deliverying Decarbonisation: SEA-LNG’s View from the Bridge 2022-2023

(SEA-LNG) SEA-LNG is pleased to share its overview of LNG as a marine fuel in 2022-2023. This resource highlights how the shipping industry has advanced along the LNG pathway to decarbonisation in 2022 and outlines what progress is anticipated in 2023. 2022 was another very strong year for LNG vessel...
Air France Increases Ticket Prices to Pay for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

By Tom Otley (Business Traveller) Air France has detailed its increase in ticket prices to pay for sustainable aviation fuel. Vincent Etchebehere, VP Sustainability and New Mobilities at the airline, said that since the beginning of 2022, “French regulations have required us to incorporate an average of 1 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on flights departing from France. In 2025, this will rise to 2 per cent, then to 5 per cent in 2030, for all flights departing from Europe.”

