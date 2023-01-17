Read full article on original website
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County Fairgrounds
The BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. The festival will be the first of 2023, according to a Facebook post by the host, Buckler Shows, who also put on the Clay County Strawberry Festival. The next BBQ and Bacon Fest dates are scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Perpetual easements present revolutionary approach to dune projects
There is a historic step taking place in St. Johns County and it is occurring along the Ponte Vedra Beach coastline. It has become a regular occurrence for years that every time a storm rolls through the area causing damage to the shore by repleading the amounts of sand on the beach that act as the natural protective buffer between the ocean and those with property along the beach.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax
This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove Springs
Green Cove Springs city staff is drafting a new ordinance for a mobility fee for upcoming developments in the area. Once the draft is complete, it will be presented to the City Council for approval.
‘It’s a mess:’ CSX train trouble blocks Baldwin neighbors for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A CSX train blocked up Baldwin, and it’s not the first time neighbors have complained about the issue. Neighbors along Yellow Water Road near W Beaver Street said a train on the railroad crossing stopped traffic for more than two hours on Monday. >>> STREAM...
Man found dead in Middleburg home, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man was found in a Middleburg home on Thursday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 6 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from the man’s wife, who said he made suicidal threats on Wednesday night after an argument. She also reported she saw her husband getting his shotgun on their home surveillance camera.
Motorist Alert: Avoid section of County Road 220 if possible, county advises
The eastbound lane on County Road 220 (Doctors Inlet) over the Little Black Creek Bridge will be intermittently closed for repairs continuing the week of Jan. 16. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can, according to an update from Clay County Government.
WCJB
Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
