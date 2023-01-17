ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville

A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County Fairgrounds

The BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. The festival will be the first of 2023, according to a Facebook post by the host, Buckler Shows, who also put on the Clay County Strawberry Festival. The next BBQ and Bacon Fest dates are scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Perpetual easements present revolutionary approach to dune projects

There is a historic step taking place in St. Johns County and it is occurring along the Ponte Vedra Beach coastline. It has become a regular occurrence for years that every time a storm rolls through the area causing damage to the shore by repleading the amounts of sand on the beach that act as the natural protective buffer between the ocean and those with property along the beach.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax

This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lawtey man arrested after SWAT team searches home

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lawtey was arrested after deputies conducted a search and say they found drugs and weapons in his home. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Houston Fender, 31, on drug possession charges with the intent to sell. Deputies teamed up with their drug task...
LAWTEY, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

