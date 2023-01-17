Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Governor DeSantis to Recapture Higher Education in Florida Starting with Sarasota’s New CollegeThe Veracity ReportSarasota, FL
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sellsChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America
VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
Bay News 9
Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community
SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
speedonthewater.com
Mystic Showcasing M5200 At St. Petersburg Boat Show
Visitors to the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show in Southwest Florida, which opened today and runs through Sunday, will have plenty to ogle this week. But on the powerboat side, the in-water display at the event is primarily a showcase for fishing boats, yachts and tenders. Visitors at the...
Red tide levels in Tampa Bay area drop in latest report
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As people along the west coast of Florida struggled with respiratory issues and the sights and smells of dead fish, relief could be on the way as red tide levels in the Tampa Bay area have dwindled in the latest report. The red tide organism,...
businessobserverfl.com
Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
stpeterising.com
Melting Pot fondue restaurant coming to downtown St. Pete, years after closing on 4th Street
Nearly three years after The Melting Pot shuttered its long-standing location on 4th Street, the popular fondue restaurant has finally found a new home in the Sunshine City. Front Burner Brands, the Tampa-based company that manages the Melting Pot brand of fondue restaurants, has confirmed to St. Pete Rising that it has leased 4,900 square feet of space at 695 Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg for a new flagship Melting Pot location.
Sarasota Chamber’s Party On The Bay Is Back
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Greater Sarasota Chamber is thrilled to announce Party on the Bay is back and will be on Wednesday, February 15, at the Powel Crosley Estate. The Sarasota Chamber invites the community to attend Party on the Bay and partake in a
Gulfport cafe Pop Goes the Waffle to close this weekend
But its food truck and wholesale division will remain in operation.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda woman celebrates 100th birthday after life in movies, TV
Punta Gorda resident Adeline Leonard Seakwood celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 27. after a long life spent onscreen and behind the scenes of movies and television. Seakwood was born in Brooklyn, NY. At 15, she became a model and also auditioned and was cast in a few commercials. Later on, she was often cast as an extra in movies.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
Mysuncoast.com
Certificate of Occupancy granted to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre space
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The show must go on! The Venice Theatre announced its return to live performances in its Pinkerton Theatre starting Friday, Jan.20. The theatre company’s main stage in the Jervey Theatre was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Winds ripped the roof off the top of the structure and caused damage to the walls.
fox35orlando.com
Rescuers form human chain to save dolphin from Clearwater creek
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescuers got creative to save a dolphin that had been foraging alone in a creek in Clearwater for more than two weeks. Brittany Baldrica, a senior rescue biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said neighbors called about a dolphin swimming alone in the creek on Jan. 1. A...
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
signsofthetimes.com
Ambitious Shop Owner Tempted by Mysterious Client's Proposal
ONCE UPON A TIME, though not long ago, Abraham Faust, owner of Quik Signs of Venice in Venice, FL, leaned on the counter at the front of his shop, wishing there were some way he could magically transform his successful yet small franchise location into a large, full-service sign company.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
