A little bit of water falling from the sky didn’t deter members of the UC San Diego community from gathering to recognize one of history’s most influential civil rights leaders—Martin Luther King Jr. Born Jan. 15, 1929, King was a Baptist minister and activist who promoted change through peaceful protest and key values such as unity, selflessness, hope and love. Two annual events were organized by the Center for Student Involvement, a day to serve and a day to celebrate.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO