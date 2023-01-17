ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Ludlow launches form for housing rehabilitation assistance

LUDLOW - The town of Ludlow with the assistance of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) is applying for funding to assist qualified homeowners in making necessary repairs to their homes. The form is available on the town website at www.ludlow.ma.us/DocumentCenter/View/1645/Housing-Rehab-Assistance-Form. The form will ask for an applicant’s name, address,...
LUDLOW, MA
thereminder.com

Fire education grants awarded to local municipalities

WESTERN MASS. – To properly teach the most vulnerable individuals – children and seniors – about fire safety, local municipal departments were awarded grant funding to enhance education opportunities. On Jan. 3, the Baker-Polito administration announced that nearly $2 million would be distributed across 266 municipal fire...
MONSON, MA
thereminder.com

Assessment grant will complete Warren's radio project

WARREN – The town of Warren has received an assessment grant for the past three years, but “this one is huge,” said Fire Chief Adam Lavoie. During the Jan. 5 Board of Selectmen meeting, members were asked to accept the state grant, 911 transition award fiscal year 2023, for regional dispatch and sign the intermunicipal contract agreement with the town of Rutland.
WARREN, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest

NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
VERNON, VT
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow council reconsiders Green Community status

EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council debated the adoption of a fuel-efficient vehicle policy at its meeting on Jan. 10. The policy is one of five criteria required to be designated by the state as a Green Community and be eligible for grant funding through that program.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

Westfield makes kindergarten signup an event for families

WESTFIELD — Families with children turning 5 by Sept. 1 of this year are encouraged to attend the Countdown to Kindergarten on Feb. 8 in the Westfield Middle School cafeteria at 30 W. Silver St., Westfield. The event begins at 6 p.m. but families can drop in anytime until 7:30 p.m. The snow date is Feb. 15.
WESTFIELD, MA
985thesportshub.com

Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!

Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Mayor’s formal ball to start 250th anniversary fundraising

WEST SPRINGFIELD – In less than a year, West Springfield will begin celebrating the 250th anniversary of its incorporation as a town, and the kick-off for the fundraising effort for events next year will starts with a Mayoral Ball this Feb. 24. Mayor William Reichelt told Reminder Publishing, “We...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Area fire departments receive grants to educate children, seniors

GREATER SPRINGFIELD – Fire safety is a perennial issue about which fire departments spend time and money to educate people. Early this month, then-Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration issued fire education grant funding totaling $1.9 million to a record 266 municipalities around the state. The grants were part of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Taking magnesium has a number of benefits to your health

(Mass Appeal) – Magnesium plays a few different roles in our body. It supports muscle and nerve function, and impacts our energy levels. Low levels in the body usually isn’t a problem, but for some people it’s crucial. Jonathan Evans from The Herbarium in Chicopee is here to explain more.
CHICOPEE, MA
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
thereminder.com

Westfield artist shares his ‘Favorite Things’ in exhibit for WOW

WESTFIELD — James Johnson-Corwin isn’t just a board member at Westfield on Weekends, the nonprofit organization that brings art and culture events downtown. He’s also an exhibitor, and the artist behind the “My Favorite Things” show at WOW’s Creative Arts Center this month. “This...
WESTFIELD, MA

