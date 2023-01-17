Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
thereminder.com
Ludlow launches form for housing rehabilitation assistance
LUDLOW - The town of Ludlow with the assistance of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) is applying for funding to assist qualified homeowners in making necessary repairs to their homes. The form is available on the town website at www.ludlow.ma.us/DocumentCenter/View/1645/Housing-Rehab-Assistance-Form. The form will ask for an applicant’s name, address,...
thereminder.com
Fire education grants awarded to local municipalities
WESTERN MASS. – To properly teach the most vulnerable individuals – children and seniors – about fire safety, local municipal departments were awarded grant funding to enhance education opportunities. On Jan. 3, the Baker-Polito administration announced that nearly $2 million would be distributed across 266 municipal fire...
thereminder.com
Assessment grant will complete Warren's radio project
WARREN – The town of Warren has received an assessment grant for the past three years, but “this one is huge,” said Fire Chief Adam Lavoie. During the Jan. 5 Board of Selectmen meeting, members were asked to accept the state grant, 911 transition award fiscal year 2023, for regional dispatch and sign the intermunicipal contract agreement with the town of Rutland.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow council reconsiders Green Community status
EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow Town Council debated the adoption of a fuel-efficient vehicle policy at its meeting on Jan. 10. The policy is one of five criteria required to be designated by the state as a Green Community and be eligible for grant funding through that program.
thereminder.com
Westfield makes kindergarten signup an event for families
WESTFIELD — Families with children turning 5 by Sept. 1 of this year are encouraged to attend the Countdown to Kindergarten on Feb. 8 in the Westfield Middle School cafeteria at 30 W. Silver St., Westfield. The event begins at 6 p.m. but families can drop in anytime until 7:30 p.m. The snow date is Feb. 15.
985thesportshub.com
Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!
Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
thereminder.com
Mayor’s formal ball to start 250th anniversary fundraising
WEST SPRINGFIELD – In less than a year, West Springfield will begin celebrating the 250th anniversary of its incorporation as a town, and the kick-off for the fundraising effort for events next year will starts with a Mayoral Ball this Feb. 24. Mayor William Reichelt told Reminder Publishing, “We...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
thereminder.com
Area fire departments receive grants to educate children, seniors
GREATER SPRINGFIELD – Fire safety is a perennial issue about which fire departments spend time and money to educate people. Early this month, then-Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration issued fire education grant funding totaling $1.9 million to a record 266 municipalities around the state. The grants were part of...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
thereminder.com
Longmeadow students, district seek CPA funding for upgraded playgrounds
LONGMEADOW – On the one hand, it was quite simple. A class of second graders wanted to play with a classmate who uses a wheelchair for mobility. On the other hand, solving the problem became a project with the possibility to impact families across the district for years to come.
Massachusetts SNAP/EBT benefits being stolen using skimming devices
The 22News Investigative Team has received multiple complaints over the past 3 months about thefts of federal benefits from individuals.
WWLP 22News
Taking magnesium has a number of benefits to your health
(Mass Appeal) – Magnesium plays a few different roles in our body. It supports muscle and nerve function, and impacts our energy levels. Low levels in the body usually isn’t a problem, but for some people it’s crucial. Jonathan Evans from The Herbarium in Chicopee is here to explain more.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
Bob’s Stores to open at the Holyoke Mall
Bob's Stores is coming to the Holyoke Mall as its first western Massachusetts location.
thereminder.com
Westfield artist shares his ‘Favorite Things’ in exhibit for WOW
WESTFIELD — James Johnson-Corwin isn’t just a board member at Westfield on Weekends, the nonprofit organization that brings art and culture events downtown. He’s also an exhibitor, and the artist behind the “My Favorite Things” show at WOW’s Creative Arts Center this month. “This...
WCVB
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
