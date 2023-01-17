Read full article on original website
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, TexasMichele FreemanMadisonville, TX
shsu.edu
"12 Plus One" Exhibit To Open At The Sam Houston Museum
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library presents the exhibit, “12 Plus One.” This exhibition reveals the ongoing research by the museum of the twelve individuals listed on Sam Houston’s probate inventory in 1863, plus the one who ran away to Mexico and later returned to live the rest of his life in the city of Houston. Each of these people were born into slavery and though their journeys were different, all eventually found themselves working and caring for the Houston family. They performed duties that were essential to the success of Sam Houston’s legacy until becoming freed citizens after emancipation.
thevindicator.com
Dayton and Cleveland chambers prepare for Capital visit
Last week the 88th Texas Legislature convened; with session underway, leaders from across the state are hard at work, and now plans for a contingent from Liberty County to visit Austin are in full swing. The Dayton Chamber of Commerce originated an effort to take local business and community leaders...
Killen's Barbecue sets grand opening date for new Cypress location
Killen’s Barbecue offers meats by the pound, on plates and on sandwiches. (Courtesy Killen's Barbecue) Officials with Killen’s Barbecue announced in a Jan. 17 Facebook post the eatery will hold a grand opening for its newest location Jan. 20 at 25618 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The barbecue joint serves...
newsnationnow.com
Texas brewery cancels rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse
CONROE, Texas (NewsNation) — A Texas brewery canceled an upcoming event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, posting to Twitter that it felt the event did not reflect its values. The event, a “rally against censorship,” was supposed to take place at the end of January. But after the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, learned that Rittenhouse was going to be featured at the event, the brewery decided to cancel the event.
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
Click2Houston.com
Crash involving Aldine ISD school bus shuts down Humble Westfield Road near Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating a crash involving an Aldine ISD school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning. The crash happened in the 9200 block of Humble Westfield Road at around 8:40 a.m. It is unknown how many students were inside the bus. It’s also unclear at this time...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
fox26houston.com
New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged for improper relationship with student
HOUSTON - A New Caney ISD teacher was arrested after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. On Friday, New Caney ISD police issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Samantha Cummings, a teacher with the district. She was charged with Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. SUGGESTED: 2-year-old...
KBTX.com
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
fox44news.com
Body found on top of train in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
2 injured after small aircraft hits power lines after losing power in Conroe, DPS says
The pilot said he'd lost power and tried landing in a field but struck a power line and a tree. Both he and a passenger were transported to HCA Conroe.
Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying Nov. 22 break-in suspect
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly broke into a building in the 2800 block of North Texas Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. In the photo, the individual can be seen wearing a black ski mask and...
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
East Texas News
Livingston man struck by train, later dies
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
cw39.com
13 abandoned dogs rescued, up for adoption
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Thirteen dogs abandoned in San Jacinto County have been rescued by the Houston Humane Society. The shelter saved the dogs after they were reported to be abandoned by their owners. Upon arrival to the shelter, veterinary staff observed that the dogs were underweight and suffering...
