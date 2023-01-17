ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

shsu.edu

"12 Plus One" Exhibit To Open At The Sam Houston Museum

The Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library presents the exhibit, “12 Plus One.” This exhibition reveals the ongoing research by the museum of the twelve individuals listed on Sam Houston’s probate inventory in 1863, plus the one who ran away to Mexico and later returned to live the rest of his life in the city of Houston. Each of these people were born into slavery and though their journeys were different, all eventually found themselves working and caring for the Houston family. They performed duties that were essential to the success of Sam Houston’s legacy until becoming freed citizens after emancipation.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton and Cleveland chambers prepare for Capital visit

Last week the 88th Texas Legislature convened; with session underway, leaders from across the state are hard at work, and now plans for a contingent from Liberty County to visit Austin are in full swing. The Dayton Chamber of Commerce originated an effort to take local business and community leaders...
DAYTON, TX
newsnationnow.com

Texas brewery cancels rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse

CONROE, Texas (NewsNation) — A Texas brewery canceled an upcoming event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, posting to Twitter that it felt the event did not reflect its values. The event, a “rally against censorship,” was supposed to take place at the end of January. But after the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, learned that Rittenhouse was going to be featured at the event, the brewery decided to cancel the event.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

New Caney ISD teacher, coach charged for improper relationship with student

HOUSTON - A New Caney ISD teacher was arrested after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student. On Friday, New Caney ISD police issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Samantha Cummings, a teacher with the district. She was charged with Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. SUGGESTED: 2-year-old...
NEW CANEY, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP

Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
WALLER, TX
fox44news.com

Body found on top of train in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
East Texas News

Livingston man struck by train, later dies

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. A local man has died from injuries he sustained in a train/pedestrian accident that occurred downtown Thursday afternoon. The Livingston Police Department received a call at 4:04 p.m. Thursday that a train had struck a...
LIVINGSTON, TX
cw39.com

13 abandoned dogs rescued, up for adoption

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Thirteen dogs abandoned in San Jacinto County have been rescued by the Houston Humane Society. The shelter saved the dogs after they were reported to be abandoned by their owners. Upon arrival to the shelter, veterinary staff observed that the dogs were underweight and suffering...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

