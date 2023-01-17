The Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library presents the exhibit, “12 Plus One.” This exhibition reveals the ongoing research by the museum of the twelve individuals listed on Sam Houston’s probate inventory in 1863, plus the one who ran away to Mexico and later returned to live the rest of his life in the city of Houston. Each of these people were born into slavery and though their journeys were different, all eventually found themselves working and caring for the Houston family. They performed duties that were essential to the success of Sam Houston’s legacy until becoming freed citizens after emancipation.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO