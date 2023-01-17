Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Should This K-9 Do Time? Michigan Police Dog Accused of Stealing Fellow Cop’s Lunch
A Michigan police department is dealing with theft INSIDE the station - and it sounds like the perp just may be one of their own... Last week Wyandotte Police shared about an incident involving two of their officers... one of them being K-9 Ice. Ice stands accused of swiping a...
Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme
A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Ships, Autos, and More Lie at the Bottom of the St. Clair River: Detroit, Michigan
Holy cow…how did all this stuff get here? Where did it come from? The bottom of the St. Clair River is littered with hundreds of things…..literally hundreds if not thousands. The St. Clair River is no stranger to travelers. In the 1700s, the French canoed up and down...
If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan
If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Answering the 12 Burning Questions For the Detroit Lions
Back last summer, I threw out a dozen (literally, 12) questions that your gridiron heroes, the Detroit Lions, needed to answer for the 2022 season. Now that the Lions season is over. It is a good time to revisit those questions to see if it came out positive or negative. Or any resolution at all.
