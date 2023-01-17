ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

97.9 WGRD

Dearborn Woman Taken Down in $65 Million Coupon Fraud Scheme

A Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her part in a $65 million coupon scheme, submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims to pharmaceutical companies.+. Suzan Berro was not the average 'couponer' who clips manufacturers' coupons in order to save a few bucks on groceries. Berro worked as a medical biller...
DEARBORN, MI
97.9 WGRD

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

If You’re 65+ There’s A Rock Club With Your Hours In Michigan

If you're 65 or older and love to rock but thought there is no place to party that keeps the same hours as you? There's a club in Michigan where you can rock out. If you think you're too old to rock out and have a good time, look at the Rolling Stones and then through that idea out the window because you're never too old to rock 'n' roll. Maybe not dress like the guy in the picture above but you get the idea.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience

Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Answering the 12 Burning Questions For the Detroit Lions

Back last summer, I threw out a dozen (literally, 12) questions that your gridiron heroes, the Detroit Lions, needed to answer for the 2022 season. Now that the Lions season is over. It is a good time to revisit those questions to see if it came out positive or negative. Or any resolution at all.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

