Margaret Leinen Awarded Scientist of the Year by ARCS San Diego
Distinguished Scripps Oceanography leader selected by the ARCS Foundation as 2023 Scientist of the Year. Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego Director and Vice Chancellor for Marine Science Margaret Leinen has been named Scientist of the Year by the ARCS Foundation of San Diego. The ARCS (Achievement Rewards for College Students) San Diego chapter is honoring Leinen for her accomplishments as a leader in ocean, earth, atmospheric, and climate science research.
Astrophysicist David Lesser Takes on UC San Diego’s Makerspace
David Lesser’s career has taken him from the high reaches of the Chilean mountains to the searing cold of Antarctica. Both astrophysicist and educator, he is drawing on his varied background at the Qualcomm Institute (QI) as director of the Makerspace, an open access workshop area in UC San Diego’s Design and Innovation Building (DIB).
New Mandeville Art Gallery Director Ceci Moss Takes UC San Diego Into the Next Era
With renovations complete, the UC San Diego Mandeville Art Gallery will open its doors to the community under the guidance and direction of a new, dynamic leader: Ceci Moss, who joins the university poised to take arts education and outreach to new heights, building on the gallery’s expansive, 57-year history.
Keeping the Dream Alive
A little bit of water falling from the sky didn’t deter members of the UC San Diego community from gathering to recognize one of history’s most influential civil rights leaders—Martin Luther King Jr. Born Jan. 15, 1929, King was a Baptist minister and activist who promoted change through peaceful protest and key values such as unity, selflessness, hope and love. Two annual events were organized by the Center for Student Involvement, a day to serve and a day to celebrate.
Take 10 With a Triton: Alumna Dishes on her Delicious Career in Dining
Position: Food Purchasing Contract Administrator for Housing, Dining and Hospitality. Years at UC San Diego: Witzel Smith graduated from Marshall College in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology and a minor degree in history. She then joined the staff and has been with the university for the past 12 years.
