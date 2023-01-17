ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win

On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.  Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.  The cheerleaders for the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy