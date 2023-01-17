Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers continue to roll with Brock Purdy behind center. The 49ers enter Sunday's marquee divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys having won 11 games in a row, with Purdy, the seventh-round rookie, having started six of them. As a result, all indications are that head coach ...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Went Viral During Playoff Win
On Monday night, the Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his NFL career. He had 305 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. The cheerleaders for the ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
Colts to pay for funeral of beloved Indy Steelers football coach after his tragic killing
After the killing of a beloved local coach, Indianapolis’ pro football team has stepped in to pay for his funeral, and more. The Colts on Thursday told IndyStar the team is covering the expenses for the funeral, post-funeral venue and food for the service commemorating Richard Donnell Hamilton, or as he’s known to many – Coach Nell.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Yardbarker
Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend
Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Greg Olsen on Cowboys-49ers, Brock Purdy, and more
Fox NFL color analyst Greg Olsen will be on the call for the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby to preview the game.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season
The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
