CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU COLLABORATES WITH PARKS AND RECS TO PREPARE FOR MARCH HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by reviewing and approving the meeting minutes on December 22 and Treasurer Jess Bengtson’s report for the bills payable and the 2022 Year end Budget. Bengtson reported they had paid $83,882.64 in checking and $15,447.84 in MMA. They had withdrawn $89 for the website monthly, $24.54 for their cell phone plan, $250 for their ad on KROX’s website, $141.67 for mailing and social media ads, $783.67 for the payroll for November and December, $31.44 for quarterly taxes to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, $2,973.41 for the final payment to KVLY for radio commercials, and $28.80 for a check order from the American Federal Bank. She also noted they had two bills to approve: an $89 bill for their website’s monthly fee, two invoices to KROX and MACPB, and $37 to H&R Block for W2s for some of its members. She also reported that the lodging taxes were delayed by about two months. Bengtson then went into the actuals for their budget that had been updated at the end of the year. She reported they had deposited $74,130.52 in 2022 for their expected Lodging Tax but only received $55,945.26 for their total revenue. She then informed that they had budgeted $14,716 for their total General and Administrative expenses but spent an actual of $12,522.01. She also reported that they had budgeted $30,200 for their total marketing and promotion but had spent an actual of $31,894.51. These gave them a total income of $45,500, with their total expenses coming to $44,916, giving them a net income of $584. Bengtson reported they were still waiting for the final 2022 budgeting taxes, confirming the final tax expenses. The bureau approved the minutes and report unanimously.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET TWICE ON MONDAY TO DISCUSS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH AND JUNIOR HIGH TRIP TO WASHINGTON D.C.
The Crookston School Board will meet twice on Monday, January 23, for a Special meeting at 3:00 p.m. in the Crookston High School District office and inside the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room at 5:00 p.m. The meetings are open to the public, with public hearings for visitors who wish to share concerns with the school board.
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 20, 2023
Absentee voting for the Crookston Public School’s upcoming referendum must be received no later than Monday, February 13, by 4:30 p.m. You can either vote Absentee in person at the District Office at the Crookston High School between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday or by requesting and completing an Absentee Ballot Application form and return it to Marilyn Wahouske in the District Office before receiving a ballot by mail. Please allow up to seven business days to allow for delivery time when mailing. Any ballots arriving by mail will still be accepted on Election Day, provided they are postmarked prior to February 13. More information on the referendum can be found by going to https://sites.google.com/u/0/d/1VWmh_ToO8NBRQWTHBEEV5cHu8jDKF0CC/preview.
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOYS HOCKEY HOSTS LITTLE FALLS – ON RADIO AND VIDEO STREAM
The Crookston Pirates Boy’s Hockey team hosts the Little Falls Flyers in a Saturday matinee at the Crookston Sports Center in Crookston. Crookston is 2-13 on the season while Little Falls is 8-7-1. The game can be heard on KROX Radio, or by clicking listen live in the upper right-hand corner of the website. The game is also video streamed by clicking on the video below.
CROOKSTON PIRATE JAZZ AND KICK TEAMS FINISH 4TH AT CONFERENCE MEET
The Crookston Pirate Varsity dance team competed in the conference finals on Friday and had two great performances. The Jazz team took home 4th place, and kick ended tied for 3rd place. After the tie-breaker, the kick team finished fourth by .5 points! “There was an over 20 point increase from our lost competition in kick,” said Pirate Coach Grace Espinosa.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JULY 21, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Scott Mathew Moellenkamp, 37, of Mayville, ND, for Careless Driving. Ernest Joseph Shimpa, 58, of Plummer, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title as Authorized. Oscar Ivan Monje Lopez, 32, of Overland Park, KS, Hold-INS Ryan James Woodbury, 46, of Moorhead, for...
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS WADENA-DEER CREEK – STREAMING
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
#9A CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY FALLS TO #2AA GENTRY ACADEMY 6-2
Gentry Academy scored the last four goals of the game, got three from Cara Sajevic to defeat the Crookston Pirates 6-2 in a Girl’s Hockey game played at the Crookston Sports Center tonight. Gentry Academy came out quickly to start the game getting the first six shots on goal,...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR REPORT OF REPAIRS AFTER TWO POWER OUTAGES LAST WEEK
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent items included approving the Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List and the board minutes from their meeting on January 3. It also included approving a payment to US Bank, St. Louis, MO, in the amount of $79,908.64 and to WEX Bank, Carol Stream, IL, in the amount of $321.99 for Polk County Public Health for November 2022. The board approved the Consent Items unanimously.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS SECOND PUBLIC MEETING ON SECOND SERIES OF MULTIUSE FACILITY REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School District held a public meeting on Thursday night in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room about the multiuse facility. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn began the meeting by presenting the facility, explaining it would be on the field at the northeast end of the school next to the tennis courts. The facility will house over 750 people with eight-track lanes, a press box, concessions stand, and bathrooms.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO APPROVE GRANT RELATING TO PROTECTING CITY’S DRINKING WATER SOURCE
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda will include the approval of the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 9 and the approval of the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $268,798.63. It will also include approving the Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) meeting agenda for their meeting on the same day, immediately following the City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda will also include a resolution designating the Crookston Times as the Official Newspaper for the year 2023, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston on the premises of the Crookston Eagles Club, and approve more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 20, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Luke Addison Widseth, 27, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 1/19/2023 – At 3:01 pm., the CFD responded to the 1000 block of US Hwy 75 S for a report of a...
