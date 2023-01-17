Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Bank donates $5,000 to chamber of commerce
SIDNEY — Farmers & Merchants State Bank recently donated $5,000 to the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Debra Geuy, former president of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, said, “This is another example of why Peoples chose Farmers & Merchants State Bank as a partner. The Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in our community and F&M will continue to be supportive of the community and the community partners that make Shelby County a better place to live, work, and play.”
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 23, at noon in the conference room. The regular meeting will follow. Items on the agenda for the regular meeting includes administrative reports by the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach...
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize County residents to eat cake
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County’s 175th Anniversary Committee invites all local residents to enjoy (birthday) cake on Feb. 14. School cafeterias, restaurants, work places, group living centers, individual families — everyone is encouraged to celebrate the 175th with cake, and then send a picture to post on the Auglaize County Historical Society Facebook page.
Sidney Daily News
Bank offers Welcome Home grants
MINSTER — Minster Bank is offering the Welcome Home Program sponsored by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has established a set-aside Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds to help create homeownership. Home funds are available to Minster Bank as grants to assist homebuyers.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Riverside sweeps stage at Region 16 BPA competition
DEGRAFF — Riverside High School Business Professionals of America members continued their tradition of unprecedented success at the regional level that includes 20 different career tech programs at 11 different schools, including Benjamin Logan High School, Graham High School, Indian Lake High School, Kenton High School, Marysville Stem Early College High School, Mechanicsburg, Tri Star Career Compact, Upper Scioto Valley High School, Vantage Career Center and Ohio Hi Point Career Center Riverside programs in this part of Ohio.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— John Morton has opened a fish, oyster and poultry stand at the corner of Ohio avenue and Court Street. In Washington, the question of granting belligerent rights to the Cuban insurgents continued to be argued in the House of Representatives. 100 Years. January 20, 1923.
Sidney Daily News
Couples Night set for Feb. 26
MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine is hosting a special event for couples wanting to strengthen their faith and marriage. Couples Night will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner in the Shrine’s Upper Room. After dinner, Wayne Topp, managing director for Young Adult and College Campus Evangelization Center for the New Evangelization, will explore the vision Jesus has given for marriage.
Sidney Daily News
Barhorst sworn in to serve Ohio’s 85th House District
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, took the oath of office recently for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives’ 135th General Assembly. He represents the 85th House District, which consists of all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of Logan County.
Sidney Daily News
Shoemaker announces retirement from Sidney Police
SIDNEY — Patrol Captain and Interim Police Chief William Shoemaker, who has served the city’s police department since 1997, announced his retirement effective Aug. 2, 2023, ending a nearly 26-year public service career. Shoemaker has been one of Sidney’s most dedicated officers throughout his tenured career. Shoemaker...
Sidney Daily News
OSU Alumni Club offering scholarships
SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is offering scholarships to any high school senior hoping to attend The Ohio State University in the fall. Applicants must be a Shelby County resident or attend a school in Shelby County. The club offers several scholarships ranging from $1,500 – $2,500. The $2,500 scholarship is renewable for four years.
Sidney Daily News
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
Sidney Daily News
Holy Angels plans kindergarten screening
SIDNEY — Holy Angels will be offering kindergarten screening and a preschool information night for the 2023-24 school year on Tuesday, April 4. Screening sessions will be offered at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The kindergarten screening will last approximately two hours. To schedule a screening appointment, please call...
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
Sidney Daily News
Cleaning weather
Dan Hamilton, of Sidney, scrapes away at a Christmas tree decoration on the window of the Shelby County Annex on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was a good day to do outside work as the temperature rose into the mid 50s.
tippnews.com
Planning a Wedding? Here are 6 Unique Wedding Venues in Miami County!
One of the most important decisions you will make when planning your wedding is choosing the perfect venue. From rustic barns to grand ballrooms, there are so many different wedding venues to choose from in Miami County. But with all the options, how do you know which is right for you?
Sidney Daily News
Botkins BOE approves tax exemption requests
BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved two CRA Tax Exemptions during its Jan. 11 meeting. Approved were 50% resolutions for Platfoot Industrial Properties and Eric May Enterprises, LLC. Both had requested a 100% tax exemption, which was denied by the board. In other business, the board:. •...
Sidney Daily News
Grand reopening ceremony
The grand reopening of the historic Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Sidney will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. The church is under new leadership and this is to be a memorable celebration. After the grand reopening, a guest pastor will speak each Sunday beginning Jan. 29 at the 11 a.m. service. The congregation will be selecting a new pastor in the near future. The church is located at 606 Park St., Sidney.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Sidney Daily News
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
Comments / 1