Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock
RTR Vehicles is teasing new products based on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The company posted a photo of a prototype it has at the shop to work with.
MotorAuthority
1953 Dodge Storm Z-250 is the sports car that might have been
Dodge briefly considered building a sports car in the early 1950s, but the project only resulted in a single prototype. Today, the 1953 Dodge Storm Z-250 is in the collection of the Petersen Automotive Museum, which recently produced a video on this unique car presented by Leslie Kendall, the museum's chief historian.
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
MotorTrend Magazine
Budget Aluminum 5.3-Liter Vortec Makes 491 HP and 445 FT-LBS on the Dyno
When does "just a little bit more" become too much of a good thing? The answer is that it occurs a lot sooner than most hot-rodders think. We're not sure when it happened, but at some point an engine didn't start becoming impressive until it was churning out 600, 700, or even 800 hp. In the never-ending quest to keep up with the Joneses, guys started one-upping each other in terms of both displacement and power. Blowers begat turbos, which then gave way to twin turbos. It became a "more, more, more" race to see who the next king of the hill could be. The only problem is, that hill was made of cash. Ironically, in the world of street machines and Pro Touring cars, an 800-horsepower twin-turbo engine is nearly useless unless you're really good at throttle manipulation. Ever have a pair of turbos go into boost during the apex of a curve? Let's just say it's an easy way to transform a 70-degree turn into a 360-degree spin-fest. Straight-line performance is tough as well, since even massive 315 tires end up being spun into molten slag by a sudden overabundance of power.
Dodge Challenger Goes Off-Roading
Lifting a modern muscle car, or even a classic, is a thing of total lunacy. That’s what we like about this Dodge Challenger build from YouTuber Build It With Boose. Not only did the guy create such a masterpiece, he decided to take it for a real mudding adventure instead of just driving it on some mild hills or across the creek on a friend’s farm. That takes some guts because if you go off-roading hard enough, you’re definitely going to break something, especially on a build like this.
Amazing satellite photos reveal new update on abandoned Ford trucks seen from space & it’s good news for motorists
NEW Satellite photos have revealed that Ford is clearing out Super Duty trucks it's been storing at an abandoned racecourse for months. In September, an estimated 40,000 undelivered 2022 Ford models filled the parking lot of the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, about 60 miles northeast of Louisville. But new photo...
