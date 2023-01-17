ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

MassLive.com

Paulo Freire Board of Trustees votes to surrender its charter

CHICOPEE — The Board of Trustees at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School voted to voluntarily surrender its charter to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in a 2-1 vote Tuesday. Following the vote, Local 2322 of the United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers pleaded to...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Warwick discusses Springfield schools' outlook for 2023

SPRINGFIELD – Superintendent Daniel Warwick looks forward to several critical developments that will occur across 2023 for Springfield Public Schools (SPS). One of the major developments for 2023 is progress for the school district's new strategic plan, Portrait of a Graduate. Warwick shared that several years of public input helped develop a vision of the skills and attributes SPS students need to find success in college and career.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town's next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School to close at end of school year

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee charter school will be closing its doors at the end of the school year. Officials with the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School said that their board of trustees voted this week to surrender their charter to the state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education at the end of the current academic year and will permanently close.
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

LHS seniors share programs that embody the Vision of the Graduate

LONGMEADOW – Three Longmeadow High School (LHS) seniors addressed the Longmeadow School Committee at its meeting on Jan. 9. Principal Thomas Landers introduced Daniel Shea, Murphy Haber and Jack Beliveau, each of whom described how they were living the Vision of the Graduate (VOG). The VOG is a series of six "competencies" that the district seeks to instill in students during their time in Longmeadow Public Schools – accountability, independence, problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration and communication.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Westfield makes kindergarten signup an event for families

WESTFIELD — Families with children turning 5 by Sept. 1 of this year are encouraged to attend the Countdown to Kindergarten on Feb. 8 in the Westfield Middle School cafeteria at 30 W. Silver St., Westfield. The event begins at 6 p.m. but families can drop in anytime until 7:30 p.m. The snow date is Feb. 15.
WESTFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow School Committee discusses pros and cons of half days

EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow School Committee discussed the proposed school calendar for 2023-2024 school year at its Jan. 10 meeting. While largely the same calendar as the current school year, the usefulness of half days became the topic of conversation. Superintendent Gordon Smith said the district is...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
thereminder.com

Hardwick residents reflect on horse track proposal, outcome

HARDWICK – Whether for or against the horse track proposal – residents are anxious to move away from the topic that has weighed heavily on the small town of Hardwick. For months, the proposal of a potential agritourism location at 228 Barre Rd. has dominated most conversations and town meetings. With strong support from each side, the Select Board decided to bring the matter to a special election on Jan. 7, which ultimately led to the location failing.
HARDWICK, MA
MassLive.com

First Student says erratic school bus arrivals in Springfield due to drivers calling out sick

SPRINGFIELD — Buses arriving too early, too late and sometimes not at all are just some of the issues parents have reported to Springfield School Committee members. School Committee Vice President LaTonia Monroe Naylor, along with committee members Denise Hurst and Joesiah I. Gonzalez, said they have received busing complaints from families in recent weeks frustrated by the lack of communication from the First Student busing company.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Report alleges Monson selectman's 'unprofessional' behavior

MONSON – Next steps for Select Board Vice Chair Mary Hull are uncertain now that an investigation into the complaints made against her is complete. According to the investigation report that is posted to the towns website, Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz made a written complaint on May 16, 2022, and submitted it to former Select Board Chair Dr. Richard Smith. On May 18, 2022, Smith asked Safety and Respect at Work LLC to conduct an investigation. Safety and Respect at Work CEO Jean Haertl was the sole investigator throughout the process. She interviewed 23 individuals including town personnel and residents, utilized videos from town and Select Board meetings along with reviewing documents to obtain as much information as possible.
MONSON, MA
thereminder.com

Assessment grant will complete Warren's radio project

WARREN – The town of Warren has received an assessment grant for the past three years, but "this one is huge," said Fire Chief Adam Lavoie. During the Jan. 5 Board of Selectmen meeting, members were asked to accept the state grant, 911 transition award fiscal year 2023, for regional dispatch and sign the intermunicipal contract agreement with the town of Rutland.
WARREN, MA
thereminder.com

Belchertown Select Board discusses capital plan, transition to town manager

BELCHERTOWN – The Select Board met with the Finance Committee to discuss a capital plan and then determined strategies to strengthen the town administrator position at their Jan. 9 meeting. The Select Board continued to discuss the upcoming vacancy the town administrator position will have after Gary Brougham's contract...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
thereminder.com

Whitfield voices additional concerns regarding Springfield's ARPA process

SPRINGFIELD – City leaders continue to distribute $123.8 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to various businesses, nonprofits, and community centers across Springfield. For City Councilor At-Large Tracye Whitfield, the ARPA process continues to be marred by concerns centered around equity and transparency. So far, Springfield has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Sarno highlights 2023 developments for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Looking ahead in the new year, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno envisions several critical developments set to occur in 2023. In comments sent to Reminder Publishing, Sarno reflected on the hardships endured throughout the past two years as the nation dealt with lingering ramifications from the coronavirus pandemic. He said his general focus for 2023 is continuing to heal issues worsened by the health crisis.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield City Council approves resolution to eliminate trash fee

SPRINGFIELD – A proposed resolution from City Councilor At-Large Justin Hurst to remove the city's trash fee incited extensive debate during the City Council's Jan. 9 meeting. Some members of the council considered it a worthwhile proposition, while others questioned its viability. Hurst introduced the resolution for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

No float, but Agawam contestants seek colleen carriage ride

AGAWAM — For the first time in three years, the Agawam St. Patrick's Committee will crown a new colleen. The committee recently nominated eight young women to compete for the title of 2023 colleen. One of them will be chosen as colleen, and four others will be become members of her court. They will represent Agawam in the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade on March 19.
AGAWAM, MA

