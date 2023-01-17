MONSON – Next steps for Select Board Vice Chair Mary Hull are uncertain now that an investigation into the complaints made against her is complete. According to the investigation report that is posted to the towns website, Town Administrator Jennifer Wolowicz made a written complaint on May 16, 2022, and submitted it to former Select Board Chair Dr. Richard Smith. On May 18, 2022, Smith asked Safety and Respect at Work LLC to conduct an investigation. Safety and Respect at Work CEO Jean Haertl was the sole investigator throughout the process. She interviewed 23 individuals including town personnel and residents, utilized videos from town and Select Board meetings along with reviewing documents to obtain as much information as possible.

