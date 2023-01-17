Read full article on original website
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrest
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since '96
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Keep Getting Hit By Cars. This City Lawmaker Is Trying to Change That.
Getting hit by a car is a personal experience that Atlanta City Council member Jason Dozier doesn’t want any of his constituents to endure the way he did years ago. On Jan. 3, Dozier, who represents District 4, introduced a set of proposed changes to zoning laws around the Atlanta BeltLine.
WXIA 11 Alive
Ex-MARTA executive alleges $1 billion shortfall for Atlanta projects | What's going on?
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Councilman Antonio Lewis, who spoke about this issue at the City Council meeting earlier this week, talked with 11Alive on Friday about his concerns and expectations ahead of a Transportation Committee meeting next Wednesday at which MARTA representatives will attend and address this issue. You can...
‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta
Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards
Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life
A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Black Developer of Atlanta Micro Home Community Gifts Black Woman with Her Own Home
Lisa Williams rented a townhome in Atlanta for 12 years, until she was given a 60-day notice to vacate the residence. But little did she know that Booker T. Washington, a real estate developer who built a Black-owned micro home community, South Park Cottages in College Park, GA with his team, would make her dream of being a homeowner come true.
Americus Times-Recorder
Brain P. Kemp takes his stand
Right in the middle of downtown Atlanta, our 83rd Governor, Brain P. Kemp, promised to serve the State of Georgia for another four years. He did so in front of his neighbors living in North, Central and South Georgia all the way from our side of Alabama to the Atlantic Ocean. He stood up for our North Georgia Mountains and our gorgeous beaches and swamplands. He holds court in the mighty peanut and cotton fields and our pecan and peach orchards, while he simultaneously sings the praises of our proud skyscrapers and industrial complexes. To make such a promise to the people of Georgia means he is taking on the challenges of the family living in the 150-year-old palatial home set against 200 acres, reeking of history, but he also must be mindful his hand is chosen to reach out to those of us living in newly constructed studio apartments popping up in the developing parts of our metropolitan areas. Among these he must also keep his heart set on those living in tents with last week’s newspaper as a blanket. He must have an eye for the “minutia” but in his reality, there is no option for a detail to be minor, because no Georgian is a minor detail. He must love our rich history, but be more in love with a hopeful future. He must have a heart for all races, classes, ages, genders, religions, orientations and political views. It is simply a requirement, because Georgians are each marked with a joy, a hope, a struggle, an adventure, and a battle to win. We require a leader who sees us both individually and collectively. On November 8, 2022, Brain Kemp was chosen as the man Georgians wanted for the job. On January 12, 2023, Brain Kemp officially told the Great State of Georgia he would accept his assignment.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Study: Atlanta ranks in the top 10 for traffic congestion, but not where you might think
ATLANTA — Drivers in Atlanta all know how bad and crazy traffic can get here but how does it rank amongst other cities? The answer might surprise you. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A study by INRIX ranks the top 10 most congested urban...
fox5atlanta.com
Emergency physician shares warning signs you need to go the ER
ATLANTA - Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and a veteran emergency physician, says making the call on whether to go to the ER can be difficult. "No one wants to go to that emergency department necessarily, unless they truly need to," Tyndall says. Also,...
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
WRDW-TV
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
techvisibility.com
Atlanta, GA cash funds on line – increase so you can $a thousand despite poor credit
Should you decide bring an automible, maybe you will get accept you need the term because ensure so you can get an ensured Vehicles titles money online. Atlanta, GA payday loans out-of $100 in order to $1000 even for a low credit rating | 100per cent contract online Protected. Have...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
Lawmakers push for planning districts to strengthen Georgia’s HBCUs
Georgia's 10 historically Black colleges and universities play a vital role in the state's economy, officials said.
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
nomadlawyer.org
How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?
After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
