Atlanta, GA

Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta

Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
The Citizen Online

Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life

A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Americus Times-Recorder

Brain P. Kemp takes his stand

Right in the middle of downtown Atlanta, our 83rd Governor, Brain P. Kemp, promised to serve the State of Georgia for another four years. He did so in front of his neighbors living in North, Central and South Georgia all the way from our side of Alabama to the Atlantic Ocean. He stood up for our North Georgia Mountains and our gorgeous beaches and swamplands. He holds court in the mighty peanut and cotton fields and our pecan and peach orchards, while he simultaneously sings the praises of our proud skyscrapers and industrial complexes. To make such a promise to the people of Georgia means he is taking on the challenges of the family living in the 150-year-old palatial home set against 200 acres, reeking of history, but he also must be mindful his hand is chosen to reach out to those of us living in newly constructed studio apartments popping up in the developing parts of our metropolitan areas. Among these he must also keep his heart set on those living in tents with last week’s newspaper as a blanket. He must have an eye for the “minutia” but in his reality, there is no option for a detail to be minor, because no Georgian is a minor detail. He must love our rich history, but be more in love with a hopeful future. He must have a heart for all races, classes, ages, genders, religions, orientations and political views. It is simply a requirement, because Georgians are each marked with a joy, a hope, a struggle, an adventure, and a battle to win. We require a leader who sees us both individually and collectively. On November 8, 2022, Brain Kemp was chosen as the man Georgians wanted for the job. On January 12, 2023, Brain Kemp officially told the Great State of Georgia he would accept his assignment.
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com

Emergency physician shares warning signs you need to go the ER

ATLANTA - Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and a veteran emergency physician, says making the call on whether to go to the ER can be difficult. "No one wants to go to that emergency department necessarily, unless they truly need to," Tyndall says. Also,...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
atlantafi.com

Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
nomadlawyer.org

How Long Do Personal Injury Cases Take to Settle in Atlanta, Georgia?

After being injured as a result of the negligence of another person, you may be contemplating filing a personal injury cases. With your medical bills piling up and being unable to work for either the short or long term, you are likely concerned about when you will receive compensation. However,...
