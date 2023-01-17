Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Related
ourquadcities.com
Davenport native Steinway artist reveals secrets at Redstone
Byron “BK” Davis has an invisible secret to share, which you’ll be able to see and hear at the International Steinway Artist’s upcoming concert at Davenport’s Redstone Room on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. The concert features the friendly, enthusiastic pianist-singer and band, highlighting...
ourquadcities.com
‘No Bad Vibes’ with big country concert coming to Moline
The country band Old Dominion will bring their No Bad Vibes Tour to Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The show is at 7:30 p.m., with tickets costing $33, $53, and $73, available HERE. The band’s most recent studio album is the critically acclaimed...
ourquadcities.com
Apples in Winter | Mockingbird on Main
Katherine Graham stopped by the studio to talk about One-Off Theatrical Production’s latest show opening this weekend in Downtown Davenport. For tickets visit mockingbirdonmain.com or facebook.com/oneoffqc.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate with Pour Bros Craft Taproom
Pour Bros Craft Taproom is a staple of Downtown Moline and we were joined by Manager Matt King and QC Storm President Brian Rothenberger to talk about the perfect way to celebrate the big game. For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com.
ourquadcities.com
Frozen Fat FONDO Fest returns
The Friends of Off-Road Cycling will bring the Frozen Fat Fondo Festival back on Saturday, Jan. 28, to Credit Island Park, Davenport. Riders will test their mettle on a circuit featuring many technical challenges, through thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline on this three-hour endurance ride. Riders will be participating as a three-person relay team or solo on mountain bikes called fat bikes which have 3.5″ wide tires or greater.
ourquadcities.com
Tanya Tucker Davenport concert rescheduled
Due to an illness, Tanya Tucker’s concert scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center has been cancelled. A new performance is scheduled for Friday, March 24, 2023. Guests with tickets to the January 19 performance will be provided tickets to the new performance. Individuals who cannot make the new performance can contact The Market at Rhythm City Casino for a full refund.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Bayside Bistro
LaTisha and Darryl Howlett, co-owners of Bayside Bistro, joined Local 4 News This Morning on Friday to share some of their delicious offerings. Bayside Bistro is located at 2704 18th Avenue in Rock Island. You can learn more in the video above and by clicking here. And if you stop...
ourquadcities.com
Bison Bridge, Iron Lion host indoor disc golf tournament
The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to...
ourquadcities.com
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
ourquadcities.com
Helping a friend: QC restaurant hosting fundraiser for cancer patient
A QC restaurant is helping support a friend battling breast cancer. Finn’s Grill in Milan started a fundraiser for Karla Johnston, who was diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma. Customers who visit the restaurant between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through January 20 and donate $5.00 to the cause can order a burger basket for $5.00. Additionally, waitstaff will donate their tips this week to Johnston’s fundraiser, which will be matched by the restaurant’s owner, Joe Ende.
ourquadcities.com
QC jumps in the pool with return of billiards tournament
Wile E. Coyote is not involved, but the ACME American CueSports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-Ball Championships are running into the Davenport RiverCenter for the seventh year. Play is today, Jan. 18 through Jan. 22, 2023. Eighty pool tables are set up in the RiverCenter’s Great River Hall in the south...
ourquadcities.com
Hy-Vee donates pet food to QC animal shelter
Hy-Vee stores made a donation of pet food and supplies Wednesday morning to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan. The collection came from a promotion the Hy-Vee stores ran to honor beloved actress Betty White. As most people know, White was a huge animal lover and advocate. She died on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days before what would have been her 100th birthday.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport open house for 44-year retiring employee
An open house will be held at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the retirement of Marilyn Smith, a longtime employee. Smith will be retiring that day from Davenport Memorial Park after 44 years of service to the cemetery, the local funeral homes she has interacted with and families whom she has helped, according to a Thursday release from the cemetery.
ourquadcities.com
Winter Weather Advisory North of Quad Cities
While we pick up rain in the Quad Cities tonight there’ll be snow North of town. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jo Daviess and Jackson counties. The advisory is mainly for light snow and goes into Thursday morning. There will be some sleet and rain mixing in too. Overall snow accumulations in Galena and Maquoketa will range from 1-2″. Places around Des Moines will get 2-4″ of snow with this storm.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire
Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege
A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf voters to be asked to fund $69M school bond
At a meeting Thursday night, the Bettendorf School Board will consider a resolution to ask voters to approve a $69.25-million general obligation bond issue this March. The election will be held March 7, 2023, based on the board’s approval last month of a 10-year facility master plan including a phased modernization of the Bettendorf Middle School, and facility improvements at Bettendorf High School, Herbert Hoover Elementary, and Paul Norton Elementary.
ourquadcities.com
One injured in QC apartment fire
The Red Cross is assisting 11 people after an apartment fire in Moline, according to a news release. Shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Homewood Apartments, 5612 34th Ave. The first-arriving fire company was there in about seven minutes and reported the structure as a medium, three-story apartment complex with light smoke throughout the hallway of the second and third floors.
Comments / 0