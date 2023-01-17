While we pick up rain in the Quad Cities tonight there’ll be snow North of town. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jo Daviess and Jackson counties. The advisory is mainly for light snow and goes into Thursday morning. There will be some sleet and rain mixing in too. Overall snow accumulations in Galena and Maquoketa will range from 1-2″. Places around Des Moines will get 2-4″ of snow with this storm.

JACKSON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO