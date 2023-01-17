ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Lakers fan wins $70,000 after sinking half-court shot

One Lakers fan is now $70,000 richer after sinking a half-court shot during Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The lucky winner, David Metcalf from Valencia, is still basking in the unexpected win. “I always thought it would be a crazy, high-pressure moment, but I walked out there and I didn’t feel nerves,” recalled Metcalf. […]
