What You Are Doing About It? Giveback Tuesday, Jim Butler Auto Group helps local food banks, Shane Co. Fine Jewelry giveaway

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Related
Save A Lot downsizes St. Louis staff, closing two distribution centers
Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.
Inflation and influencers drive St. Louis thrift store demand
ST. LOUIS – Thrift store outlets are seeing an increase in demand. Lines form at the Downtown St. Louis Goodwill Outlet several times a day. There is a unique blend of economics and influencers bringing customers to the stores. High inflation has prompted people to develop ways to make their money go further. Sales in […]
Honey Bee’s Biscuits grows from food truck to restaurant
ST. LOUIS – Honey Bee’s started as a farmers market stand at the Kirkwood Farmers Market in June 2020. The food truck launched in February 2021 and the brick and mortar opened on October 8, 2022. Known for their homemade biscuits made fresh daily, they showed off their most popular item – the Sausage egg and cheese Sammie.
Stay warm and save money with Columbia’s online exclusive sale
ST. LOUIS — If you’re not ready for the colder weather, check out this online exclusive from Columbia. Shop web specials and get an extra 20 percent off when you enter a promo code on already reduced prices. You’ll find markdowns up to half off. There are bargains...
Sustainability meets self-care at K. Hall Designs in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — K. Hall Designs promises sustainable self-soothing. The shop, under the umbrella of K. Hall Studio, offers hand-poured and vegetable blend candles. It also offers spa robes, home decor, and gifts. 8416 Manchester Rd. Brentwood, MO 63144. (314) 963-3293. 9831 Clayton Rd. Ladue, MO 63124. (314) 254-7373.
#WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt? RukaNade, Diamond Diva Empowerment, Spirit of Provident Gala
ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. On Saturday, January 28, RukaNade is asking volunteers to help serve lunch at Gateway 180 Homeless Services. Nermana Huskić founded RukaNade to help those struggling all over the world. She moved to St. Louis as a child after escaping the Bosnian War in the 1990s.
EnergyCare works to keep families safe in the winter cold and summer heat with help from volunteers
ST. LOUIS – EnergyCare works to keep families safe in the winter cold and summer heat with help from volunteers. Executive Director Tim O’Dea explainED how weather can be life-threatening for low-income families. He also explainED how the agency keeps these families safe and keeps our aging neighbors at home.
St. Peters’ couple frustrated with Frontier Airlines over honeymoon hardship
Charley Sellini and her husband Chuck were married in 2020. Their honeymoon plans were quickly put on hold.
The Delmar Loop transforms into winter wonderland this weekend
Outside the Three Kings restaurant and tavern on the Del Mar Loop, there isn't much going on right now, but things will be very different here tomorrow.
St. Louis remote-work tax lawsuit benefits six people
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic had some people asking why they were paying a St. Louis earnings tax if they were not working in the city limits. The one percent earnings tax is charged to city residents and nonresidents who work in the St. Louis. A lawsuit was filed a year and a half ago on behalf of six people who were working outside the city and paying the tax.
Des Peres city officials say deer hunt helps with outgrowing deer population
Friday was the second day of deer management at Sugar Creek Park in Des Peres.
Money Saver: It’s the biggest clearance event of the season going on right now at Kohl’s Online
ST. LOUIS – It’s the biggest clearance event of the season going on right now at Kohl’s Online and in stores. Take up to 80% off thousands of new markdowns. Shop men, women, kids, active, home, and shoes. There are deals for ten or $20 or less.
MoDOT looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Fair on Thursday, January 26. The MoDOT St. Louis District has opening for construction interns, engineers, traffic technicians, and more. Job News brings employers and job hunters into the same room, so positions get filled and candidates become colleagues quickly. Dozens of employers will be at the fair.
Fire broke out at Bob Kramer Marionnettes in Central West End
ST. LOUIS – A large fire broke out at one of the largest puppet theaters in the country on Friday night. Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene at the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue, which houses Bob Kramer Marionnettes in the Central West End, heavy flames were coming out the back of the building.
Anheuser-Busch celebrates 90 years of the Clydesdales
On January 18, 2023, Anheuser-Busch will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Budweiser Clydesdales in St. Louis, Missouri.
Caught on camera: Car owner fights off saw wielding thieves
A St. Louis man catches thieves in broad daylight trying to steal his catalytic converter; fed up with the uptick in crime, he fights back.
Report: St. Louis children gun injuries spike amid pandemic
ST. LOUIS – New research shows that St. Louis Children’s Hospital noticed a spike in treating children for gun injuries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous five pre-pandemic years. The findings are based on a study released by the Journal of Pediatric Surgery...
First marijuana dispensary opens soon in downtown St. Louis
The Downtown West neighborhood has undergone a transformation over the last few years. Besides a brand-new Major League Soccer stadium, parking garage, and refurbished businesses, one that hopes to turn heads is the latest entrance to the budding cannabis industry.
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit
ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
St. John’s Community Care makes room for dining out at St. John’s
ST. LOUIS – St. John’s Community Care makes room for Dining Out at St. John’s. Several restaurants in the Metro East will raise money for the agency that helps people and families living with disabilities and dementia. St. John’s rents medical equipment to families as long as they need. It also hosts support groups and community education to support patients and caregivers.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0