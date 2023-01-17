ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

State police: Tractor-trailer crashed over hillside along Pennsylvania Turnpike

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Crews are working to clear the site of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.

The crash took place in the westbound lanes around mile marker 18.4 in New Sewickley Township, according to state police in Gibsonia.

A tractor-trailer went over a hillside after 8 a.m. Two other vehicles are involved.

No other details were provided.

A Channel 11 crew is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

