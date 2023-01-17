ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Mark Magsayo and Brandon Figueroa finalizing for March 4th on Showtime

By Craig Daly: Recently dethroned former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo and former WBA/WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa are finalizing a deal for them to battle at 126. It’s unclear whether the interim WBC featherweight title will be on the line or not for the Figueroa-Magsayo fight, as the...
TEXAS STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September

By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde

By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder in negotiations for May, possibly in UK

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations are underway for Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Hearn-promoted John Ryder in May, possibly in England, Mexico, the U.S., or the Middle East. Bringing Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) to the UK appears to be Hearn’s first...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua’s April 1st opponent to be announced next week

By Adam Baskin: Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says his April 1st opponent will be announced next week, and he’s hinting that it could be American Jermaine Franklin. Hearn rattled off four options for AJ, ruling out three of them, leaving only Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), a fighter...
BoxingNews24.com

Fury vs. Usyk update: It’s “going to happen” – Frank Warren

By Scott Gilfoid: Promoter Frank Warren says they’re expecting offers this week for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, but as of yet, they’ve still not come in. If it’s the offer from Saudi that Team Fury is specifically waiting on, they might come up with a dry duster on that part because the fight isn’t big enough for the Middle East to stage it over there.
BoxingNews24.com

Richardson Hitchins Is Focused On Continuing His Rise In The Rankings

By Vince D’Writer: The 140-pound division is a very talented weight class, and on the undercard of DAZN’s Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz event, undefeated super lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins will face John Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs) on February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn wants Crawford, Pacquiao or Eubank Jr says Eddie Hearn

By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn has added Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao to the list of opponents he wants for his next fight once the WBC clears him, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. There will be a huge backlash if Crawford chooses to defend his WBO 147-lb title against...
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr reacts to homophobic remarks from Liam Smith

By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr says he was amused at Liam Smith’s homophobic remarks aimed towards him during today’s final press conference for their bout this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr fired back at Smith’s crude attempts at angering him by...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant set for March 25th on Showtime PPV

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant are officially set for March 25th for their WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news about the Benavidez vs. Plant fight being a done deal....
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Who would Win Between Rocky Marciano & Mike Tyson?

By Ken Hissner: Can you imagine what a “war” this would be between two great heavyweight champions like Rocky “The Brockton Blockbuster” Marciano and “Iron” Mike Tyson if they were to meet?. Marciano, from 1947 to 1955, compiled a 49-0 record with 43 knockouts...
TENNESSEE STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Golden Boy wants Jaime Munguia vs. Dmitry Bivol in 2023

By Sean Jones: Golden Boy executive Eric Gomez says middleweight Jaime Munguia is interested in fighting Dmitry Bivol in 2023 and is willing to go up to 175 to make the weight to make it happen. Gomez states that the 26-year-old Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has a hard time making...

Comments / 0

Community Policy