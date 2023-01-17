Read full article on original website
Mark Magsayo and Brandon Figueroa finalizing for March 4th on Showtime
By Craig Daly: Recently dethroned former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo and former WBA/WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa are finalizing a deal for them to battle at 126. It’s unclear whether the interim WBC featherweight title will be on the line or not for the Figueroa-Magsayo fight, as the...
Bob Arum says Fury vs. Usyk could get “biggest purse in boxing history” from Middle East
By Scott Gilfoid: Bob Arum says he’s in talks with parties in the Middle East about staging the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury undisputed heavyweight clash over there, for he says it will be the “biggest purse ever in boxing history” if the fight happens over there.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder in negotiations for May, possibly in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations are underway for Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Hearn-promoted John Ryder in May, possibly in England, Mexico, the U.S., or the Middle East. Bringing Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) to the UK appears to be Hearn’s first...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Anthony Joshua’s April 1st opponent to be announced next week
By Adam Baskin: Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says his April 1st opponent will be announced next week, and he’s hinting that it could be American Jermaine Franklin. Hearn rattled off four options for AJ, ruling out three of them, leaving only Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs), a fighter...
Fury vs. Usyk update: It’s “going to happen” – Frank Warren
By Scott Gilfoid: Promoter Frank Warren says they’re expecting offers this week for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, but as of yet, they’ve still not come in. If it’s the offer from Saudi that Team Fury is specifically waiting on, they might come up with a dry duster on that part because the fight isn’t big enough for the Middle East to stage it over there.
Richardson Hitchins Is Focused On Continuing His Rise In The Rankings
By Vince D’Writer: The 140-pound division is a very talented weight class, and on the undercard of DAZN’s Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz event, undefeated super lightweight contender Richardson Hitchins will face John Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs) on February 4th at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.
Callum Johnson previews Beterbiev vs. Yarde: “Anthony must be his best ever” to win
By Jim Calfa: Artur Beterbiev has too good of a boxing brain and experience for Anthony Yarde and will win their fight on January 28th at the Wembley Arena in London, predicts Callum Johnson. Yarde does have some advantages, Johnson notes, as far as hand speed, youth, less wear &...
Conor Benn wants Crawford, Pacquiao or Eubank Jr says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn has added Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao to the list of opponents he wants for his next fight once the WBC clears him, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. There will be a huge backlash if Crawford chooses to defend his WBO 147-lb title against...
Chris Eubank Jr reacts to homophobic remarks from Liam Smith
By Brian Webber: Chris Eubank Jr says he was amused at Liam Smith’s homophobic remarks aimed towards him during today’s final press conference for their bout this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr fired back at Smith’s crude attempts at angering him by...
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant set for March 25th on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant are officially set for March 25th for their WBC super middleweight title eliminator on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Mike Coppinger is reporting the news about the Benavidez vs. Plant fight being a done deal....
Who would Win Between Rocky Marciano & Mike Tyson?
By Ken Hissner: Can you imagine what a “war” this would be between two great heavyweight champions like Rocky “The Brockton Blockbuster” Marciano and “Iron” Mike Tyson if they were to meet?. Marciano, from 1947 to 1955, compiled a 49-0 record with 43 knockouts...
Golden Boy wants Jaime Munguia vs. Dmitry Bivol in 2023
By Sean Jones: Golden Boy executive Eric Gomez says middleweight Jaime Munguia is interested in fighting Dmitry Bivol in 2023 and is willing to go up to 175 to make the weight to make it happen. Gomez states that the 26-year-old Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has a hard time making...
