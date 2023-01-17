ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cody Crawford Commits to Wyoming for Football

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - War Memorial Stadium and the Wyoming Cowboys are a staple of the football culture here in Wyoming. Growing up, children often idolize the team, and dream of one day playing on that field. One player from Natrona County will be seeing his dream come to fruition next fall.
LARAMIE, WY
WyoPreps

Four Natrona Athletes Will Compete at the College Level

A foursome of athletes from Natrona County High School in Casper has signed letters of intent to move on to the college level. Ella Spear will compete at Utah Tech, a Division I school that competes in the Western Athletic Conference. Spear is the defending 4A state champion in the 400 meters in track and field as she turned in a best of the best time of 58.33. She placed 5th in the 4A 200 meters and 6th in the 100 meters.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Second City legend and NCHS grad Michael Lehrer has died at age 44

CASPER, Wyo. — A graduate of Natrona County High School who went on to become a respected comedian has died after a long battle with ALS. After leaving Casper, Michael Lehrer became a breakout performer at the legendary Second City in Chicago, where he was “known for his irreverent and iconoclastic material,” according to a Facebook tribute by the organization.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper

The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/13/23–1/17/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Evansville man gets prison term for pointing rifle at man who reported him for DUI

CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident has been sentenced to a prison term for pointing a rifle at the man who reported him as a drunk driver in December 2021. Court records indicate Weston Lucky Mason, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a fourth DUI within 10 years, a felony. He was sentenced Thursday in district court to 18–24 months in state prison.
EVANSVILLE, WY
oilcity.news

Receiving influx of gas bill complaints, Casper mayor points residents to Wyoming Public Service Commission

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper’s mayor said he has been seeing an influx of complaints about Black Hills Energy gas bills from residents. Mayor Bruce Knell said he has received at least 50 phone calls and emails from residents complaining about higher gas bills. As an example, Knell said someone operating a shop typically paid $500 on their gas bill “and due to the new delivery fee that they have added on, it is now an $863 bill.”
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

City of Casper has several plans in the pipeline for the new year

Casper, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With a new year comes new plans, especially for city governments. The City of Casper has several plans they will be working on in 2023. Over the years, Casper has had many mayors. Lots of them, in fact. Most only serve for a year or two while they’re also on City Council. Providing stability and continuity is the role of the City Manager, which currently is Carter Napier.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged with wielding hatchet, smashing windows in PV last summer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court stemming from a pair of incidents last summer. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he threatened a man with a hatchet in the street and then returned in the overnight hours to break out vehicle windows in apparent retaliation for reporting it.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crime scene, investigation detailed at hearing in Casper homicide case

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testified in extensive detail at a hearing Thursday as to what investigators found at the scene of a deadly assault on an elderly couple in a Paradise Valley home earlier this month. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is charged with second-degree murder and...
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
