Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

@lisampresley/instagram

Lisa Marie Presley ’ s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property . A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal.

@lisampresley/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough , who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to perform CPR while they waited for emergency responders.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead hours later.

Sources said that the twins have spent a lot of time with Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla and their sister Riley Keough .

As we previously reported, Lockwood rushed to the children’s side after hearing of his ex-wife’s passing. An insider said he has been involved with helping the Presley family in this tragic time.

@lisampresley/instagram

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in the months before her death, Lisa Marie was fighting Lockwood in court over child support for Harper and Finley. The two were headed to trial before Lisa Marie agreed to a settlement.

Elvis’ only child agreed to pay around $6k a month in child support to Lockwood. However, weeks later, he was back in court demanding additional funds. The two had yet to reach a resolution in the fight.

@lisampresley/instagram

As part of the court battle, Lisa Marie submitted her financial records to the court which revealed a dire situation.

At the time of her death, she owed around $3 million to creditors including $280k to the assistant writer who helped her work on her tell-all, $1.17 million owed on a loan, $40k for a leased Maserati, $700k in back taxes, $568k to the IRS for 2021 taxes, $399,012 to the California Franchise Tax Board for 2017/2018 and another $159k for 2021.

Lisa Marie had squandered the majority of her Elvis inheritance but was allegedly in control of a $65 million trust left by her father.