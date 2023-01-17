ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7XVC_0kHVc3wL00
@lisampresley/instagram

Lisa Marie Presley s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property . A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lE12c_0kHVc3wL00
@lisampresley/instagram

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough , who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to perform CPR while they waited for emergency responders.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead hours later.

Sources said that the twins have spent a lot of time with Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla and their sister Riley Keough .

As we previously reported, Lockwood rushed to the children’s side after hearing of his ex-wife’s passing. An insider said he has been involved with helping the Presley family in this tragic time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149rV0_0kHVc3wL00
@lisampresley/instagram

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in the months before her death, Lisa Marie was fighting Lockwood in court over child support for Harper and Finley. The two were headed to trial before Lisa Marie agreed to a settlement.

Elvis’ only child agreed to pay around $6k a month in child support to Lockwood. However, weeks later, he was back in court demanding additional funds. The two had yet to reach a resolution in the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xr9g1_0kHVc3wL00
@lisampresley/instagram

As part of the court battle, Lisa Marie submitted her financial records to the court which revealed a dire situation.

At the time of her death, she owed around $3 million to creditors including $280k to the assistant writer who helped her work on her tell-all, $1.17 million owed on a loan, $40k for a leased Maserati, $700k in back taxes, $568k to the IRS for 2021 taxes, $399,012 to the California Franchise Tax Board for 2017/2018 and another $159k for 2021.

Lisa Marie had squandered the majority of her Elvis inheritance but was allegedly in control of a $65 million trust left by her father.

Comments / 378

Staci Brunner
3d ago

Leave the family alone. They need time mourn and process. The media has put them through so much already. I will say that the stress her ex-husband put her through didn't help. Riley, finnlay and Harper need to be family. They need Priscilla's guidance right now. Prayers for them all.

Reply(16)
193
Kim Duart
3d ago

Can y’all please let this family morn in peace let her children Morn stop posting things about the family and most of all HER TWIN MINORS !!!!!

Reply(19)
129
november rain68
3d ago

Lisa Marie loved her beautiful children and was a good mom to them. She never recovered from losing her son, I hope that Michael Lockwood will continue to allow Harper and Finley to be in Riley and Priscilla’s lives.Rest in Peace🙏🏾❤️

Reply(4)
92
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Alleged Secret Half-Sister Deborah Pleaded For Sit-Down Years Before Tragic Death: Sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s alleged half-sister Deborah Presley broke her silence years before the woman who was believed to be Elvis’ only child tragically died, RadarOnline.com has learned. Deborah came forward in 2018 to claim her father was Elvis. She said her mother Barbara met the King of Rock & Roll before he became a megastar. At the time, Deborah was promoting a book called Star Seed that detailed her mom’s relationship with Elvis when he was only 19. Deborah said her mom was 14 and the two met at a recording studio. Deborah said she had memories of Elvis and...
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Seen In 1st Pics Following Her Death As He Cares For Their Twins, 14

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, was seen in first photos looking somber after the sudden death of the singer/songwriter on Thursday, January 12. In photos you can SEE HERE, the musician was seen stepping outside his Los Angeles home wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, a rugged fur cap, jeans and socks with no shows. He also wore tinted glasses, and a bushy white beard covered much of his face. The sighting comes after he released a statement to ET Online revealing that he’s caring for the former couple’s twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis

The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources

Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Second Cardiac Arrest Killed Brain Dead Lisa Marie Presley After Family Signed DNR: Report

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, January 12, after suffering cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. The daughter of Elvis Presley died later that day due to a second cardiac arrest event that occurred while she was in a medically induced coma. Doctors had pronounced the 54-year-old brain dead and put her on life support soon after she was admitted. It's also been confirmed her family signed a "do-not-resuscitate" order once the severity of her condition had been established. As Radar previously reported, Presley was found unresponsive in her Southern California home by a housekeeper on...
CALABASAS, CA
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Attempted To Get Lisa Marie Presley Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Years Before Her Death, Sources Claim

Priscilla Presley attempted to have her troubled daughter Lisa Marie enter a drug rehab program with the controversial Church of Scientology — years before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources said in 2019 long-time Scientologist Priscilla had begged church leaders to accept her daughter into their drug treatment program, Narconon. Priscilla has been a long-time member of the church. Lisa Marie was raised in Scientology but reportedly left as an adult. Her daughter Riley Keough has not publicly spoken about her connection but is believed to be a part of the church. “Lisa Marie was taking drugs again, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Wants To Be Buried At Graceland With Daughter Lisa Marie & Ex-Husband Elvis

Priscilla Presley's final wish is to spend eternity next to her late daughter, Lisa Marie, and her ex, Elvis Presley. The 77-year-old grandmother has been planning her own funeral for years and secretly reached out to Graceland's trustees about being buried there, RadarOnline.com has learned."Priscilla still thinks of herself as Elvis' widow and her rightful resting place is next to him," an insider spilled in 2019. Her desire to be laid to rest at Graceland has only grown now that Lisa Marie is there. As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home....
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

'He Will Be Deeply Missed': Memorial To Be Held In Honor Of Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

A memorial will be held for Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, who was tragically found dead in a frozen pond near his Michigan property five days after going missing. RadarOnline.com can confirm the visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Burden Patience Montgomery Funeral Home.Afterward, a memorial service will be held around 11 AM at the same location. Prior to the discovery, detectives had spent hours exhausting all measures in hopes of locating Payan, searching the premises with K-9 dogs, drones, and a dive team before they retrieved...
MICHIGAN STATE
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

192K+
Followers
5K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy