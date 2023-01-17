Read full article on original website
5 Top Things Kingston, NY Is Known For
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York
As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York
If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Former Reporter at Channel 13 in Albany
A longtime local television news anchor, reporter, and meteorologist passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to a lengthy battle with an illness. Several former colleagues took to social media with heavy hearts on Thursday when they learned about the passing of Julie Wilcox. Wilcox, who most recently worked at 13News...
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
Can You Legally Hunt From Your Front Porch in Dutchess County NY?
Are you a licensed hunter in the State of New York? Do you know when you can legally go hunting and for what, depending on the time of year? While you eagerly await the next hunting season, here is something that most hunters should also know, maybe you already do know it. What is it?
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Former Fast Food Restaurant to Reopen as Something New in Ulster, New York
The once-popular restaurant will soon be home to something new and many residents aren't happy with the choice. Back in 2014, the town of Ulster announced that they would be welcoming the first-ever Hardee's fast food restaurant in New York State. At the time the location was going to be in a newly constructed plaza off the highly traveled Route 9W in Lake Katrine and when plans were revealed many Kingston and surrounding area burger fans were excited.
Schenectady man arrested for cocaine sales in Saratoga
Saratoga County Sheriff's office arrested Bryan S. Pallone, 35 of Schenectady after an investigation into cocaine sales within Saratoga County. Pallone is currently incarcerated in Schenectady County jail.
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
OSHA Probes New York State Amazons For ‘Serious Worker Injuries’
An Amazon warehouse in the Hudson Valley is part of an investigation into causing "serious worker injuries." On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Amazon for failing to keep workers safe at three warehouse facilities, including one in the Hudson Valley. Hudson...
State-Of-The-Art Venue In Upstate New York For Sale
A state-of-the-art performing arts center that has hosted some top artists in Upstate New York is surprisingly on the market. The Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located on Water Street in Catskill, New York is for sale. Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts For Sale In Catskill,...
