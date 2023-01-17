ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Top Things Kingston, NY Is Known For

With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

NBC Primetime Doctors Escape to Gardiner, New York

If you're a fan of the show New Amsterdam on NBC, you probably had to do a double-take. Yes, just to confirm, you in fact did see the Hudson Valley in the latest episode. The episode's description from the show's website explains:. When Helen Sharpe unexpectedly returns to New York,...
GARDINER, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Former Fast Food Restaurant to Reopen as Something New in Ulster, New York

The once-popular restaurant will soon be home to something new and many residents aren't happy with the choice. Back in 2014, the town of Ulster announced that they would be welcoming the first-ever Hardee's fast food restaurant in New York State. At the time the location was going to be in a newly constructed plaza off the highly traveled Route 9W in Lake Katrine and when plans were revealed many Kingston and surrounding area burger fans were excited.
ULSTER, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

State-Of-The-Art Venue In Upstate New York For Sale

A state-of-the-art performing arts center that has hosted some top artists in Upstate New York is surprisingly on the market. The Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located on Water Street in Catskill, New York is for sale. Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts For Sale In Catskill,...
CATSKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy