Maine State

Lawyer Up? Here Are the Steps You Want to Take If You Win the Lottery

By Sierra Marquina
 3 days ago

Someone in Maine won the Mega Millions jackpot, a whopping $1.35 billion, so we're all daydreaming what we'd do if that were us. But, what should you actually do if you do win the lottery?!

Vivian Tu , aka @YourRichBFF on TikTok, shared with Ryan Seacrest on-air the exact steps you want to take to keep yourself and your newfound wealth safe. And, some might surprise you!

For one, you actually shouldn't tell your spouse immediately ...

Why? Listen back to find out! What would you do? Sound off on social @OnAirWithRyan .

msn.com

The Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot has been won. But here’s why you might be buying your next lottery ticket by phone.

Many Americans rushed at the 11th hour to grocery stores and gas stations in advance of Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, all to get their chance at claiming a $1.35 billion jackpot. While the top prize was won by a single ticket-holder in Maine, it seems likely the process will repeat itself eventually again — with future big drawings and future last-minute panics.
MAINE STATE
Oddee

Why Lottery Winners Often Lose Everything

Playing the lottery can be fun, but always play legally and responsibly... Most of us have at least briefly fantasized about winning the lottery. With millions of dollars, most of us could afford to quit our jobs, move to an amazing house, and live out the rest of our days in a peaceful, luxurious environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

What Are the Different Lottery Payouts and Which Is Smartest To Take?

Long considered a harbinger of bad luck, millions of American lottery players are hoping that the Friday the 13th Mega Millions grand prize draw on Jan. 13 will bring misfortunate numbers for everyone (except themselves_. With a grand prize of over $1 billion up for grabs, one or more participants will be in the potentially enviable position of having to decide how they want their lottery winnings to be paid out. The draw is scheduled at 11 p.m. ET Friday night.
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
CBS Minnesota

Man who bought $15M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin claims prize

LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, WisconsinThe store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.
LUCK, WI
AOL Corp

Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer

Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
MAINE STATE
msn.com

The ‘golden age of the jackpot’ is here with a $940 mega millions lottery.

Tonight, $940 million is up for grabs in the latest Mega Millions’ jackpot drawing. It’s a number that’s enough to help beat the January blues and possibly, like Charlie’s grandfather in Willy Wonka, get us all out of bed and down to a corner store or gas station in hopes of buying a bit (or a lot) of luck.
franknez.com

How Winning the Lottery Changes Your Life

Lotto is a type of gambling that has been around for centuries. It involves drawing numbers or symbols from a pool of choices. The winners are those who match all or some of the numbers drawn. Proceeds are used to fund public works programs or other causes. Winning the lottery...
