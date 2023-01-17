Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
crowdfundinsider.com
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Supports Businesses with $78B in Working Capital in 2022
C2FO, which claims to be the world’s on-demand working capital platform, claims it finished 2022 strong “in the face of shifting global financial conditions.”. The company’s focus on “providing fast, flexible and equitable access to cash flow became an even more significant asset to businesses in 2022, particularly for small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses, which typically have more challenges accessing capital.”
crowdfundinsider.com
LatAm Fintech Dock Launches Platform for Integrated Banking, Payments Solutions
Dock, an innovator in financial technology infrastructure across Latin America, has launched Dock One, an integrated cloud-based platform for banking and payments that “allows companies to easily scale business operations anywhere in the world by offering financial services enablement to their customers.”. The innovative platform is “the first of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Abacus Group Acquires Gotham Security, GoVanguard to Expand Cybersecurity Service Offerings
Abacus Group, the provider of hosted IT services and solutions to alternative investment firms, announces that it has acquired two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies, Gotham Security and its parent company, GoVanguard, both of which have solid track records of excellence in the cyber arena. Gotham Security, as the new business...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Clik2pay Announces Bank Payments for Shopify Stores
Payment service provider Clik2pay announced it has developed an “industry-changing” application that allows any Shopify store to seamlessly “offer a direct-from-account payment option to customers.”. The first business to use the new app on Shopify is popular eyewear company Ollie Quinn, which successfully “went live with Clik2pay...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nottingham Building Society Appoints Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy
Nottingham Building Society has announced the appointment of Dr Gareth Hagger-Johnson as Director of Data Strategy (DDS). In this newly created role, Gareth will “develop a new data and insights framework for The Nottingham to increase the value of services to customers and deliver on the organisation’s strategic vision for future growth.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Forter, the Trust Platform for E-Commerce, Acquires Immue to Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will “not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise.”. Bots are used “by the most...
crowdfundinsider.com
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Anyfin Raises €30M Series C to Accelerate Expansion Across Europe
Anyfin, the scaleup that enables consumers to refinance existing loans and take control of their financial wellbeing, announces that it has completed a €30 million Series C funding round. The capital will “fuel the growth of its business across Europe, as well as helping Anyfin to strengthen its product...
crowdfundinsider.com
Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Protection Tech Firm Coincover Teams Up with Fireblocks
Coincover, which claims to be the leading digital asset protection technology company, announces a new partnership with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform “to create innovative products on the blockchain and manage day-to-day crypto operations.”. The partnership provides Fireblocks customers “with a secure alternative for key backup and disaster recovery to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Halts Japan Operations, Citing Difficult Market Conditions
Digital asset firm Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) reveals that the harsh market conditions have led to the company makin the difficult decision “to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of ther business in the country.”. However, Coinbase is committed “to making this transition as smooth as possible...
crowdfundinsider.com
MONEI Poised to Offer First Digital Euros Under Watchful Eye of Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox
Spanish Fintech MONEI is reporting that it has received the “green light” from the Bank of Spain’s Fintech Sandbox to launch a digital Euro – “EURM.”. MONEI is a platform that aims to simplify and streamline digital payments, allowing any organization to integrate with Shopify and other e-commerce platforms through a simple API.
crowdfundinsider.com
Societe Generale-FORGE Completes 7 Million DAI Drawdown from MakerDAO Protocol
MakerDAO, which claims to be the longest-standing DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, announces Societe Generale-FORGE, a subsidiary of French multinational investment bank Societe Generale, has “completed an initial DAI drawdown from the MakerDAO protocol of 7 million DAI. SG-FORGE converted the DAI to fiat currency to offer Societe Generale a means of refinancing digital covered bonds (the OFH Tokens) on its balance sheet.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Bahrain based Fintech IPS Extends its Collaboration with BPC
Payment solutions provider BPC has extended its collaboration with Bahrain-based International Payment Services B.S.C (IPS), a third party payments processing and payments firm. As part of the agreement, BPC will allow IPS “to extend the use of its open system e-payment platform ‘SmartVista’.”. Headquartered in Bahrain and...
crowdfundinsider.com
House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
crowdfundinsider.com
Allfunds Appoints Tom Wooders as UK Country Head
Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG), the B2B WealthTech platform for the funds industry, announces the appointment of Tom Wooders as UK Country Head. Tom will lead the UK business as it “continues to grow in size and prominence, as a key market in the European funds industry.” Tom will “report directly to Gianluca Renzini, Chief Commercial Officer.”
crowdfundinsider.com
The Future of Payments Lies in Emerging Markets and Interoperability
Emerging markets have contributed almost two-thirds of global GDP growth over the past 15 years. So, it’s not surprising that businesses in established markets like the U.S. and U.K. are looking to expand their operations in these up-and-coming regions — whether it means working with local vendors, hiring remote employees located in the region, or selling to regional consumers.
crowdfundinsider.com
Cloud-Native Issuer Processor Enfuce, Orka Ventures Introduce Consumer Lending Offering
“Pioneering” issuer processing powerhouse, Enfuce, announced a new partnership with Orka Ventures, the Nordic-Czech fintech holding company, “to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app that challenges the traditional understanding of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) lending.”. Until now, Orka Ventures has...
Comments / 0