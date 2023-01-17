ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Brooksville man thought he hit deer, not woman, FHP says; charges pending

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
 3 days ago

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Charges are pending for a 66-year-old man days after a hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a woman walking along Citrus Way in Hernando County.

Troopers said the crash happened in the area of Citrus Way and Glory Road when a 47-year-old woman from Brooksville was struck while walking along the travel lanes. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation, FHP was unable to determine exactly what time the accident happened but recovered pieces of the vehicle which were believed to be from a 2002-2005 model Dodge Ram 1500.

After hearing about the crash via media reports, FHP said the driver, a 66-year-old man from Brooksville, contacted the Highway Patrol to report he collided with what he believed to be was a deer while driving in his 2002 Dodge Ram pickup on Jan. 10.

Troopers said charges are pending against the man as an investigation continues.

