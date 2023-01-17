PELLA—The spring 2023 roster for the Central College men's tennis team gained a boost with three new faces that has the program trending up. During the team's short non-traditional fall season, Central trotted out 13 players for the American Rivers Conference individual championships and then a select few moved on to the regional meet the following weekend. Coach Ryun Ferrell also cited quality practice sessions during that time frame that has him believing in this year's squad.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO