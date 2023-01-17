This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. - The last of the atmospheric river is passing through, with one more storm scheduled for this evening, and there goes a dragon's tail of thrashing green-white onrushing waves, a king tide swollen by roaring rains and splintered timber from the sinky old piers. All of it is disappearing over the horizon line of a blue-gray-violet Pacific no clouds can seem to dull the color of, and trickling back come the golfers, looking so incredibly small and artificial in their sweat-wicking pastel polos.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO