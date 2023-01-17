Read full article on original website
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
Texas lawmakers to consider $15 billion property tax relief package
Texas lawmakers revealed Wednesday that $15 billion of the state’s $33 billion surplus could be directly toward property tax relief. $3 billion of that sum of would be used to directly increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000, according to state leaders. Property tax relief was one of...
On California's coast, humans ride out nature's rage
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. - The last of the atmospheric river is passing through, with one more storm scheduled for this evening, and there goes a dragon's tail of thrashing green-white onrushing waves, a king tide swollen by roaring rains and splintered timber from the sinky old piers. All of it is disappearing over the horizon line of a blue-gray-violet Pacific no clouds can seem to dull the color of, and trickling back come the golfers, looking so incredibly small and artificial in their sweat-wicking pastel polos.
