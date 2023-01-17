Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
3 undefeated teams fall in Tuesday’s Grand Rapids-area prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Five West Michigan squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and only two remained unscathed, as the Muskegon boys (9-0) and West Catholic girls (11-0) came away with convincing wins, while the Grand Haven boys, West Ottawa girls and Lowell girls weren’t as lucky.
WWMTCw
West Michigan superintendent addresses 'frightening incident' during basketball game
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Schools superintendent Scott Grimes, in a letter to parents on Wednesday, condemned a fight that broke between players during a girl's high school basketball game at Grand Haven High School Tuesday night. "The unfortunate and frightening incident has no place in interscholastic athletics,"...
MLive.com
See every Michigan finalist for 2022-23 MHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced 120 finalists for its Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Of the 120 finalists, 32 will be selected for as recipients of the Scholar-Athlete Award and each will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Since the beginning of the program, 896 scholarships have been awarded.
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
No charges pressed after assault a girl's basketball game in Grand Haven
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight during a girls' basketball game in Grand Haven.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Will Sault Ste. Marie’s I-500 Race Be Canceled Due to Warmer Temps?
Some people are starting to question whether or not the 54th annual International 500 will happen this year in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. With temps above average and less snow on the ground, it seems like a solid question. With an event that attracts over 7,000 people every year, boosting the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
College Board CEO calls Michigan high school a ‘beacon’ for engaging students in college-level work
KENT COUNTY, MI – College Board CEO David Coleman is applauding a Michigan high school for doing “some of the best work in the country” in getting all of its students engaged in college-level coursework during high school. Northview High School is receiving the attention of educators...
Is In-N-Out Burger Coming To Michigan?
A very popular California-based burger chain is expanding, does this mean Michigan may be of the plan?. In-N-Out Burger recently announced the fast-food chain will be opening its first location in the eastern United States. For countless years the hot spot has dominated the West Coast, and now it appears folks in Nashville, Tennesee will get to see (and taste) what the hype is all about.
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network
So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course
PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend. Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
