AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Black Hawk College improving trade education with $1M in federal funding
KEWANEE, Ill. — Black Hawk College is getting $1 million in federal funding to improve trade education. The college's main campus is in Moline, but the money is going towards the school's Welding and Skilled Trades Center in Kewanee. "The money will help fund equipment, curriculum development, partnerships -...
Davenport, IA
