Read full article on original website
Related
longwoodlancers.com
Longwood Welcomes Presbyterian For Alumni Game
Game 19: Longwood (3-15, 2-5 Big South) vs. Presbyterian (8-10, 4-3 Big South) Date & Time Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 (2 p.m.) Location Farmville, Va. (Willett Hall) Join us at Willett Hall for our Alumni Game! Former players and coaches will be in attendance for the game and will be honored in a special presentation during halftime.
longwoodlancers.com
Longwood Men's Tennis Battles, Falls In Opener At UNC Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Longwood men's tennis opened their spring season on the road at UNC Greensboro on Friday afternoon. UNC Greensboro edged the Lancers 5-2 in a tight match. No. 1 UNCG David Flisberg over Guillermo Cagigas 7-5, 5-1 No. 2 UNCG John Gabelic over Yoav Weinberg 6-2, 6-3.
longwoodlancers.com
Second Half Surge Sends Lancers Past Gardner-Webb 64-59
FARMVILLE, Va. – The first 20 minutes were all Gardner-Webb, but the final 20 were all Longwood on Wednesday night in a 64-59 win. The Lancers (14-6, 6-1 Big South) came out of halftime shot out of a cannon and used an 11-2 run to surge ahead in front of an energetic and loud Willett Hall crowd. The Lancer faithful then helped Longwood sustain the rally and hold off Gardner-Webb (8-11, 3-4 Big South) down the stretch.
longwoodlancers.com
Ferguson Adds 12 In Early Signing Period
FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood lacrosse coach Kylar Ferguson announced her first recruiting class following the early signing period, with 12 newcomers set to join the team in the fall of 2023. Morgan Badger (Lassiter | Marietta, Ga.), Mikaela Cook (Porter | Houston, Texas), Jordan Fitzgerald (Stafford | Fredericksburg, Va.),...
Comments / 0