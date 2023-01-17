FARMVILLE, Va. – The first 20 minutes were all Gardner-Webb, but the final 20 were all Longwood on Wednesday night in a 64-59 win. The Lancers (14-6, 6-1 Big South) came out of halftime shot out of a cannon and used an 11-2 run to surge ahead in front of an energetic and loud Willett Hall crowd. The Lancer faithful then helped Longwood sustain the rally and hold off Gardner-Webb (8-11, 3-4 Big South) down the stretch.

FARMVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO