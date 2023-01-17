ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law

Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

With $9.2B surplus in general fund, Michigan income taxes may automatically decrease

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - While Lansing lawmakers debate a potential new tax cut, either next year or beyond, you may already get one automatically. Bringing home the money."It could be $90 to $100," Republican Rep. Mark Tisdel explained as to how much someone can get back in their pockets.It may not be much, but Tisdel said the income tax cut that was passed into law in 2015 would still give families some relief. "That's not going to push anyone in a new tax bracket or seal your retirement income, but in these times with high prices on groceries, gasoline, you name...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications

(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable state where every Michigander can leverage technology to improve their quality of life,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Report: Michigan Legislature gave private company $4 million

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature is supposed to make laws and spend taxpayer money wisely and transparently. But a report from the Detroit News says the GOP-led Legislature gave $4 million to a for-profit company, with an unclear return on investment for taxpayers. The details of the corporate handout weren’t discovered until months after the appropriation. The funding flowed to a mobile cardiac imaging venture called Corazon Imaging,...
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Edy Zoo

Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to expand Civil Rights protections for LGBTQ community

LANSING, MI. - As the debate over LGBTQ rights continues to rage in the United States, Michigan lawmakers have taken a decisive stand to expand civil rights protections for those in the LGBTQ community. Democrats recently introduced House Bill 4003 in the state legislature to update Michigan's anti-discrimination law and add specific provisions to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy