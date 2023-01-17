Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
MaineCF invites grant proposals from Lincoln and Sagadahoc County nonprofits
Nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program. The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. Last year, 15 nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties were awarded grants totaling $109,530.
CANCELLED: The Waldo to screen ‘Julie and Julia’ on Friday, January 20th at 7:00pm
Due to the amount of snow that still needs to be removed in Waldoboro and the Winter Parking ban, and knowing that many may not be able to travel safely this evening, The Waldo has decided to cancel tonight's screening of "Julie and Julia". We are very sorry to have to cancel an event, but feel that this is the safest decision for our patrons, staff and volunteers. Hope to see you soon at another Waldo event!
Woolwich eyes April for annual town meeting
Woolwich’s annual town meeting has been tentatively set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Before finalizing the date, the select board needs to confirm Woolwich Central School’s gymnasium is available. The board will begin work on the 2023-24 budget Feb. 1. “It’s that time of year again and...
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
Jan. 18 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Wiscasset edges toward Consolidated for broadband
Wiscasset selectmen Jan. 17 approved 5-0 a letter of support for Consolidated Communications’ would-be application for a Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) grant toward a broadband project. Consolidated’s Simon Thorpe told selectmen, depending on guidance he gets from MCA, the firm might apply with Wiscasset and other towns separately or, more likely, as a single, regional application.
Board concerned about after hours use of transfer station
Town Administrator Daniel Swain told selectmen Jan. 17 that things are going well at the transfer station. “Bottles are being addressed on a timely basis,” thanks to Selectman Don Gleason and the snow blower is fixed, thanks to Selectman Allan Moeller Sr. Moeller commended Spicer’s Small Engine Repair...
