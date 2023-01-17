ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
Franki Garcia: Discovering more than I expected

My parents were born in El Salvador. I was born in New York; therefore I consider myself a native U.S. city dweller. Granted, my parents never separated me from my culture as a Salvadoran. My mom taught me the native dishes of the country; my father would teach me about its towns and villages. When my parents were able to finally travel back home after 18 years, they took the...
ORR alumnus and NASA engineer Kris Gundersen talks shop with students

MATTAPOISETT — Old Rochester Regional High School alumnus Kris Gundersen recently spoke to high school students about his work at NASA. Last month, Gundersen virtually presented to 22 ORR students and four staff members. Students from all grades and with varying interests were able to join. Gundersen's presentation focused on the Space Launch System and his journey from ORR to NASA. "We are fortunate to have ORR alumni like Kris who want to give back to...
