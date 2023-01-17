Read full article on original website
Florida Schools Will Not Offer AP African American Studies Course
(Reuters) – Florida will not allow high school students to take a new Advanced Placement (AP) class in African American Studies, saying in a letter to College Board, the nonprofit that develops the courses, that the pilot version “lacks educational value.”. The letter to the educational nonprofit –...
VP Kamala Harris Prepares for Fight of ‘Life’ with Democrats on Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary
The fight continues after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned women’s constitutional right to abortion. As January 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris is moving forward with her focus on reproductive rights as she prepares to join Democrats in Florida on Sunday, in their continuous fight for abortion rights.
Black Woman Author Encourages Black Girls to Pursue Careers in STEM In ‘Girls Like Me’
This Black woman is manifesting the future of Black girls in STEM through her work as an author. Ohio native and author Valerie Thompkins is using her gift of writing to encourage the youth to strive toward higher-paying careers. While working as a project manager at the Federal Reserve Bank,...
Rapper Meek Mill Pardoned by Outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
After years of having to deal with the prison system in one way or another, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is getting his just due. Robert Rihmeek Williams, better known as Meek Mill, was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, he declared on Twitter. The criminal reform advocate posted the good...
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
