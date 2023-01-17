ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Collision on SR-16 in Tacoma blocks lanes, backs up traffic across Narrows Bridge

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMBSk_0kHVXl1x00

Drivers commuting into Tacoma across the Narrows Bridge on Tuesday morning ran into miles of traffic backups after a two-vehicle collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of state Route 16.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reported the collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on the highway just after South 19th Street. The three left lanes of state Route 16 were blocked as a result, leaving two right lanes open.

No one was injured in the crash, Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Robert Reyer said. He said the driver of a Kia Niro briefly took her eyes off the road, and when she looked back, cars in front of her were stopped. The driver didn’t have enough time to brake, and she rear-ended a Dodge minivan, sending the vehicle into a concrete barrier.

Reyer said the woman received an infraction for driving too fast for the road conditions. The roadway was wet and the driver was in heavy traffic, he said.

The incident was cleared by about 8 a.m., WSDOT said on Twitter . Traffic was still backed up across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and beyond its toll plaza, the transportation agency said. The backups spanned about five miles.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Two dead, one injured after fiery crash in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. 38th Street and Pacific Avenue. Wendy Haddow with Tacoma PD tells KIRO Newsradio that a car ran a red light, crashed into another car, then hit a pole, and burst into flames. Two people inside...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Man hit in the head with hammer during downtown Seattle robbery dies from injuries

SEATTLE - A man who was hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery in downtown Seattle last week has died from his injuries. On Jan. 13, witnesses told officers they saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was trying to cut off a bike lock near Pike Street and Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KATU.com

1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
POULSBO, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
10K+
Followers
211
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy