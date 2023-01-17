Deadly Building Collapse Kills Chicago Worker After Being Trapped Under Debris for 45 Minutes

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire in West Loop early Thursday morning. Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, in the 100 block of Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.No further information is available.

