Deadly Building Collapse Kills Chicago Worker After Being Trapped Under Debris for 45 Minutes

Gayle Bukowski
3d ago
So sorry for the loss of this gentleman. condolences to his family,co-workers, and friends. RIP.
Wall collapse leaves bricks scattered on sidewalk and street in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks are all over the sidewalk and street after a wall collapsed.The 100-by-100-foot section of a barrier walk is on Kedzie just north of Chicago Avenue. Crews rushed to the scene at 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Wind may have caused the collapse, but firefighters will not confirm that right now. No injuries were reported.
Man stabbed, 2 injured in fight outside Northwest Side restaurant
A man was in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight Wednesday night outside a Northwest Side restaurant. Two others were injured in the struggle.
19-year-old man dies after shooting on South Side
CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of South Wabash, when the 19-year-old heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University […]
Chicago Police Warn Residents After Wave of Vehicle Thefts on Northwest Side
Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of the city after nearly two dozen vehicle thefts were reported in the area in the first week of the new year. According to a Chicago Police Department community alert published Friday, 22 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen across the 25th police district in early 2023.
Fiery crash: Man dies after running stop sign, striking semi on Far South Side, Chicago police say
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Man critically injured in shooting after traffic accident in Grand Crossing
A man was shot Thursday afternoon after getting into a traffic accident with a stolen car in Grand Crossing, according to Chicago police.
Driver dies in fiery crash after striking semi-truck in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver is dead after his vehicle struck a semi-truck and then caught fire in West Loop early Thursday morning. Chicago police said officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 37-year-old man, in the 100 block of Avenue D around 1:18 a.m.The victim was driving his vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck the semi on the side and became pinned. The car caught fire moments later, according to police. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene and the victim was pronounced dead having suffered blunt-force trauma and burns to the body. The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.No further information is available.
3 Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Bridgeport Crash, Chicago Police Say
At least three people were critically injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Dan Ryan Expressway on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Wentworth Avenue and West 31st Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood, near the off-ramp from the southbound Dan Ryan.
Chicago shooting: Man shot by off-duty police officer during robbery-in-progress dies, ME says
Dramatic surveillance video shows the off-duty officer fighting - at one point, even on the ground - to keep her gun out of the hands of a suspect before that gun went off.
Man killed after running stop sign, crashing into semi on Southeast Side
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was killed after running a stop sign and crashing into a semi truck on the city’s Southeast Side. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avenue D. Police said the man became pinned and his car caught fire. The man suffered blunt force trauma and […]
CBS News
Man attacked, robbed while waiting on CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked and robbed while waiting on a CTA Blue Line platform in Norwood Park overnight. Around 12:35 a.m., police said a 44-year-old man was waiting on the platform for the Harlem stop the O'Hare branch Blue Line, in the 5500 block of North Harlem Avenue, when three men approached and demanded money,
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after falsely telling officers he was victim of armed carjacking
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged after falsely telling police he fled a traffic stop Friday morning because he was the victim of an armed carjacking in north suburban Niles. Wilfredo Monge Jr., 25, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a...
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago
A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek man who allegedly punched CTA passenger in face
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of randomly punching a person on a CTA platform earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:52 a.m. on a CTA Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street in the Loop. According to...
Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while getting out of car in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 19-year-old was exiting a vehicle around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 47th Place when gunfire broke out, police said. The man was struck in the ankle and...
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
SUV stuck on its side after crash in Chicago's SW suburbs
CHICAGO - An SUV was stuck on its side following a two-car crash in Willow Springs Wednesday morning. Just after 7 a.m. a white SUV collided with a white sedan and rolled over on 79th Street near the intersection at Willow Springs Road. As crews work to clear the crash,...
