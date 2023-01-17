Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
1 arrested after SWAT team called to scene at south Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken into custody after more than a dozen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruisers and the SWAT team descended on an apartment complex in south Charlotte around noon Friday. CMPD said on Twitter that the SWAT team was deployed on Quail Meadow Lane. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew...
WBTV
Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 20-mile police chase that spanned two counties ended with a car catching on fire in Morganton. A man allegedly stole a car and wouldn’t pull over in Lenoir. A chase ensued and the car caught fire in downtown Morganton after being heavily damaged, police said.
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
Victim, witnesses say crash near South End Rail Trail looked like end of police pursuit
CHARLOTTE — A man with warrants out of Cleveland County was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte after fleeing from police, authorities said. Multiple witnesses and a victim told Channel 9 that a serious crash in South End Wednesday evening looked like the end of a police pursuit. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department clarified about 24 hours later it was not a “pursuit.”
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
Man walking on tracks killed by train in Lincolnton, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton tell Channel 9 that a man was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning near S. Flint Street. It happened just after 10 a.m. when a pedestrian was hit by a CSX train that was going west through town, according to the Lincolnton Police Department. The pedestrian, identified as Jonathan William Elmore, was walking west on the tracks when he was hit.
cn2.com
YC Coroner Identifies Moped Driver in Deadly Rock Hill Collision
YORK COUNTY, (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified Michael Sebastian Rice, 32, as the driver of the moped who was killed in a deadly collision last night, Tuesday, January 17. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 2022 moped and the 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan were...
SUV drives recklessly, nearly hitting construction crew in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police followed an SUV that was driving erratically through east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m., and Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see CMPD’s helicopter monitoring the vehicle from the sky. A dark blue SUV could be seen driving recklessly, speeding down several...
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
WBTV
Catawba Co. wreck leaves one dead, two injured, troopers say
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Catawba County. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saint James Church Road at Sunset Street. A 2009 Kia Rio was traveling east on Sunset Street, attempted to...
NC Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash south of Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a crash that happened late Tuesday night in a rural area just east of Charlotte, North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 9. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hickory Ridge Road near Cedar Cove Road, which is...
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties
Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
WBTV
High-speed chase in Rowan Co. leads to break-in charges
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in multiple car break-ins was arrested in Rowan County after a high-speed chase Wednesday morning. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when a deputy tried to stop a 2014 BMW that was said to be driving 100 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
qcnews.com
I-85 South reopened near Cabarrus, Rowan County line due to vehicle crash
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY LIVE) — North Carolina Dept. of Transportation officials say I-85 South is closed after a vehicle crash late Wednesday night. Authorities reopened the interstate up around 10:15 p.m.
One killed in two-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
Troopers say a moped was traveling northbound on South Anderson Road when a Honda Odyssey hit it from behind.
WBTV
Moped driver killed after being hit by minivan in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A moped driver is dead after a crash Tuesday night in York County, troopers said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Anderson Road South near the intersection of Neely Store Road. Troopers say the person on...
No one hurt after home under construction destroyed by fire in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in south Charlotte around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The one-story home is located on the 5900 block of Masters Court, just off the Carmel Country Club golf course. According to a tweet from Charlotte...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0