ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Madonna to stop in Houston later this year for 'Celebration Tour'

By Teresa Gubbina via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EY1PA_0kHVXOvM00

One-named pop singer Madonna is mounting a global tour in 2023, starting in the U.S. in mid-July before heading to Europe.

Called "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," it'll highlight her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.

The tour will hit 35 cities in total including three Texas cities, all in mid September:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 - Houston, Toyota Center

Monday, Sept. 18 - Dallas, American Airlines Center

Thursday, Sept. 21 - Austin, Moody Center ATX

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and wrap up in Amsterdam on Friday, Dec. 1.

Other stops across the U.S. include Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, before it makes its way to Europe where it will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm.

For the full story about the Material Girl's tour, visit our partners at Culturemap.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Variety

Madonna Unveils Dates for ‘Celebration’ World Tour, Featuring ‘Four Decades of Mega Hits’

As expected, Madonna has announced dates for “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” in a viral video with a wink to her 1990 film “Truth or Dare.” The video features Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and culminates with Amy Schumer daring Madonna to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits. The singer will rise to the challenge beginning on July 15, with a tour that will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where...
NEW YORK STATE
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Madonna Taps Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, & More For Tour Announcement

Madonna is embarking on a 35-city tour later this year. Madonna is embarking on a tour across the world in 2023 and teamed up with Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, and more celebrities to make the announcement. The Celebration Tour will see the legendary singer performing songs spanning the four decades of her career.
extratv

Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
click orlando

Madonna sets ‘Celebration’ tour dates in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – No more hesitation — this September in Florida, it’s a celebration. Cultural icon Madonna this week revealed dates for “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” including two stops in Florida as part of the upcoming 35-city musicale roadmap that altogether spans July to December.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Reportedly Has ‘Meltdown’ at LA Restaurant

A Los Angeles night out with her husband ended in chaos for Britney Spears Friday. Several fans spotted the pop star and husband Sam Asghari, and began whipping out their phones and recording her. Spears reportedly became “visibly upset,” according to TMZ, which posted footage of the singer. TMZ reported that sources told them Asghari stormed out of the busy restaurant once the star became “manic” and “talking gibberish.” (TMZ’s footage only shows Spears at the restaurant alone, not with Asghari.) Spears reportedly later left the restaurant with her bodyguard. The singer was released from a controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after she made bombshell claims that her father abused her, causing him to be removed from the conservatorship before it was terminated entirely.Read it at TMZ
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

Presale for Madonna’s Celebration Tour Starts

Local Madonna fans rejoice. The queen of pop is coming to town. As noted by Datebook earlier today, the pop icon is bringing her Celebration Tour to San Francisco’s Chase Center on Oct. 4. Madonna, who last performed in SF four years ago, shared the news on YouTube with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret Chicago

Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Are Now On Sale

Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. With two Chicago dates, this greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour. It will feature “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday,  January 20, but Citi card members were able to get access to the presale starting through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
CHICAGO, IL
Ash Jurberg

Houston's oldest business to close in March

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
HOUSTON, TX
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour

Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed. Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below....
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumored romance. Page Six has obtained exclusive photos of the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday. An eyewitness tells us the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” our insider spills. The pair kept things casual, with Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Her dark, shoulder-length locks were down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
171K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy