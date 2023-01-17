Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done
Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Targeted For UFC 285 In March
Two-division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combate was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking. Nunes is 13-1 in her last fourteen fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC women's bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña, in their rematch at UFC 277 back in July. Aldana meanwhile is 4-1 in her last five Octagon appearances and will look to build on a third-round KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.
Gail Kim Has 'Passed Along The Idea' Of Working With Other Companies Like Stardom For All-Women's Show
Gail Kim would love to work with other promotions. Since WWE Evolution in 2018, all-female shows have become a major talking point in wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance held their own all-female show in 2021 with NWA Empowerrr. There were no follow up WWE Evolution or NWA Empowerrr shows.
D-Von Dudley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE
D-Von Dudley is moving on from WWE. D-Von Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked for the past several years as a producer and coach in WWE. In June of 2022, Dudley began working as a coach for the NXT brand, but now, he has announced in a new tweet that he is parting ways with the company.
Sting: Great Muta Is The Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling In America
Sting comments on Great Muta's upcoming retirement. The Great Muta is set to have his last match on January 22 for Pro Wrestling NOAH. He will team with Sting & Darby Allin to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, & Naomichi Marufuji. Muta and Sting have a long history as rivals and...
Spoilers: Knockouts Debut, New No Surrender Match At 1/20 IMPACT Tapings
Big spoilers coming out the January 20 IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT held its latest set of television tapings on January 20 from Kissimmee, FL. During the tapings, multiple Knockouts debuted, a new match was set up for No Surrender, and more. Read below if you want to be spoiled (courtesy...
Ric Flair: I Don't Want To Wrestle Again, I Just Wish I Could Redo My Last Match
Ric Flair says he doesn't want to wrestle again, but he wishes he could redo his last match. Flair, 73, returned to the ring for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31. There, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The WWE Hall of Famer passed out twice during the match due to dehydration, and he also faked a heart attack. Flair previously said "never say never" about returning to the ring.
Naoya Inoue-Stephen Fulton Scheduled For Spring Showdown In Japan
Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue, is set to move up in weight and challenge current unified junior featherweight champ, Stephen Fulton this spring in Japan. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that Inoue and Fulton had agreed to terms on a deal to face one...
Top Flight upsets The Bucks, Bryan and Bandido put on a CLINIC | Day After Dynamite #45
A very interesting episode of Dynamite that hits on all cylinders, but while the talent paid tribute to Jay Briscoe in a very touching way, the show itself didn't seem to. Will is joined by Iridian Fierro.
Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On 1/18 AEW Dynamite, Tribute Show To Be Filmed
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) on Tuesday, January 17 when he died in a car accident. He was 38. Briscoe was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark Briscoe and a member of the ROH Hall of Fame. Jay was a staple of ROH, competing in the first-ever match in the company, winning the ROH World Title two times, and the ROH Tag Team Titles with his brother 13 times.
Alec Price Talks Busy Schedule, Wrestling Alex Shelley, Power Rangers, And More
Independent wrestler Alec Price joins us to discuss being SUP Bonestorm Champion, return to Limitless, wrestling during the pandemic, having bangers, Power Rangers, and so much more. Support Alec:. Twitter: @ThePrizeCityOG. Merchandise: prowrestlingtees.com/theprizecityog. Bookings: [email protected]
Knockouts Tag Title Bout, Six-Way #1 Contender Bout, And More Set For 1/26 IMPACT Wrestling
The final IMPACT Wrestling of January 2023 will set the stage for IMPACT No Surrender. As announced on the January 19 episode of IMPACT on AXS, there will be a Six-Way Elimination bout to determine who will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at No Surrender. Made by the new director of authority Santino Marella, this match will feature six former world champions going at it for another shot at the gold.
Kota Ibushi Would Like The Opportunity To Wrestle Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, And Shinsuke Nakamura Again
Kota Ibushi names three WWE Superstars he'd like to face one day again. Kota Ibushi has never been a contracted WWE wrestler. However, several members of the WWE roster are well-traveled and stood across the ring from Ibushi in the past. Now, Ibushi is naming three current WWE Superstars he would like the opportunity to wrestle again.
Tag Team Tourney! | Smackdown & AEW Rampage 1/20/2023 | Show Review & Results | R.I.P. Jay Briscoe
Kate (@misskatefabe) and Alex Pawlowski (@alexsourgraps) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Tonight's superchat and humperchat donations will be donated to the Pugh family. Reach for the sky, boy. Smackdown:. - Tag Contender Tournament: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders. - LA Knight in action. - Tag...
We Remember Jay Briscoe | AEW Dynamite & WWE Raw | Fightful Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie | 1/20/23
Welcome to a new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! It's been a tough week for the wrestling world, as the world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh). - We will talk about what we liked from #IMPACT #HardtoKill from last week. - Preview #WWESmackDown and #AEWRampage. - Jokes. &...
