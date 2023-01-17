ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Fightful

Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton

Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
Fightful

Finn Balor On The Response To Dominik Mysterio: It's Almost Like He's Transcending What Rey Has Done

Finn Balor praises Dominik Mysterio. In June 2022, Balor turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. In doing so, he aligned with Rhes Ripley and Damian Priest. The group has remained a featured act on WWE Raw ever since. At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined the stable. In recent weeks, Dominik has generated plenty of buzz, as he continues to discuss his brief time in "prison" during his segments on WWE Raw.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Fightful

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Targeted For UFC 285 In March

Two-division UFC champion, Amanda Nunes, is expected to defend her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combate was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking. Nunes is 13-1 in her last fourteen fights and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC women's bantamweight champ, Julianna Peña, in their rematch at UFC 277 back in July. Aldana meanwhile is 4-1 in her last five Octagon appearances and will look to build on a third-round KO win over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279 in September.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

D-Von Dudley Announces He Is Parting Ways With WWE

D-Von Dudley is moving on from WWE. D-Von Dudley is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked for the past several years as a producer and coach in WWE. In June of 2022, Dudley began working as a coach for the NXT brand, but now, he has announced in a new tweet that he is parting ways with the company.
Fightful

Ric Flair: I Don't Want To Wrestle Again, I Just Wish I Could Redo My Last Match

Ric Flair says he doesn't want to wrestle again, but he wishes he could redo his last match. Flair, 73, returned to the ring for the first time since 2011 at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31. There, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The WWE Hall of Famer passed out twice during the match due to dehydration, and he also faked a heart attack. Flair previously said "never say never" about returning to the ring.
Fightful

Naoya Inoue-Stephen Fulton Scheduled For Spring Showdown In Japan

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Naoya Inoue, is set to move up in weight and challenge current unified junior featherweight champ, Stephen Fulton this spring in Japan. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that Inoue and Fulton had agreed to terms on a deal to face one...
Fightful

Wrestlers Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On 1/18 AEW Dynamite, Tribute Show To Be Filmed

The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) on Tuesday, January 17 when he died in a car accident. He was 38. Briscoe was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark Briscoe and a member of the ROH Hall of Fame. Jay was a staple of ROH, competing in the first-ever match in the company, winning the ROH World Title two times, and the ROH Tag Team Titles with his brother 13 times.
Fightful

Knockouts Tag Title Bout, Six-Way #1 Contender Bout, And More Set For 1/26 IMPACT Wrestling

The final IMPACT Wrestling of January 2023 will set the stage for IMPACT No Surrender. As announced on the January 19 episode of IMPACT on AXS, there will be a Six-Way Elimination bout to determine who will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at No Surrender. Made by the new director of authority Santino Marella, this match will feature six former world champions going at it for another shot at the gold.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy