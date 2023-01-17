ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wfsu.org

Students advocate to end hunger on Florida's college campuses

A group of college students is lobbying for state funding to reduce hunger on campus as inflation drives up the cost of groceries. “We are lobbying for the Hunger-Free Campus Grant Act,” said Alexis Wright, an incoming graduate student at Florida State University and campus organizer with Student Public Interest Research Groups or PIRGS.
FLORIDA STATE
wfsu.org

A Tallahassee author chronicles the Cuban Diaspora in Florida

Cuban immigration is once again making headlines. Just days ago, Governor DeSantis activated the National Guard to deal with a new wave of Cubans coming to Florida. But a new book by a Tallahassee author maintains this an old song with only slightly different lyrics. The number of immigrants coming...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy