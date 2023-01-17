Read full article on original website
Related
wfsu.org
Leon's Children's Services Council is hosting sessions to get more information on community needs
The Children’s Services Council is holding a series of listening sessions across Leon County starting next week. The council wants to get a better idea of community needs, mainly what people really want when they ask for things like family support services. CSC Director Ceka Rose Green notes there...
wfsu.org
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey wants the city to get creative with affordable housing
The Tallahassee City Commission devoted a lot of conversation to affordable housing during its annual retreat Wednesday. That was an encouraging sign for those who’d been calling on the city to build more of it. Mayor John Dailey says there’s a national housing crisis, and that Tallahassee is not...
wfsu.org
Students advocate to end hunger on Florida's college campuses
A group of college students is lobbying for state funding to reduce hunger on campus as inflation drives up the cost of groceries. “We are lobbying for the Hunger-Free Campus Grant Act,” said Alexis Wright, an incoming graduate student at Florida State University and campus organizer with Student Public Interest Research Groups or PIRGS.
wfsu.org
FSU and TMH break ground on their shared healthcare center and hospital near Panama City Beach
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital have moved forward in a big way by breaking ground on their shared medical campus in Panama City Beach. The project is part of FSU’s long-term goal of climbing higher in national rankings and will also serve a massive retirement community that just completed its 1,000th home.
wfsu.org
A Tallahassee author chronicles the Cuban Diaspora in Florida
Cuban immigration is once again making headlines. Just days ago, Governor DeSantis activated the National Guard to deal with a new wave of Cubans coming to Florida. But a new book by a Tallahassee author maintains this an old song with only slightly different lyrics. The number of immigrants coming...
Comments / 0