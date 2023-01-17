Read full article on original website
Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates. That’s according to the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) latest report published on Thursday. Okolona’s graduation rate is 97.6%. The Choctaw County School District (95.9%) and...
ID of Noxubee County body confirmed
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The body found last month in Noxubee County has been confirmed to be that of Tadrian Shaw. Authorities have been working to identify the body after it was found in an abandoned house on Stewart Road in December. Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said he received...
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary accepting deer meat donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary in Lowndes County is accepting deer meat donations. The animal sanctuary shared a picture of their lion, Tafari, enjoying some deer meat. When asked by a Facebook follower if the organization accepts deer meat donations, staff said they do as long...
Man sentenced to 15 years for New Albany burglary and more
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tennessee man will spend 15 years in prison for the burglary of a New Albany gun store and the attempted burglary of an ATM. Lederrius Brown, 27, received his sentence on Friday. According to court documents, he and two other individuals broke into 2A Armaments...
One school district will have a modified calendar in the upcoming school year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County will be making some changes to its school year calendar in 2023 and 2024. This means longer breaks for students and intercessions for students needing a little more help in the classroom. The board unanimously approved the modified calendar last Friday and the superintendent...
Women arrested for VFW armed robbery in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges following the armed robbery of a VFW post in Columbus. Police charged Shanta Henley, 35, with armed robbery and accessory after the fact. Andrea Wilson, 46, faces charges of armed robbery, accessory before and after the fact, and possession of firearm by...
Mother arrested for death of child in Tupelo makes bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo mother is out of jail on a $1 million bond after her arrest on child abuse and deprivation charges following the death of her 5-year-old son. Brianna Young’s court-appointed public defender Dennis Farris said he is not sure how Young posted bond because there are so many factors involved.
Aberdeen mayor gives update a week after severe weather damaged local park, regional hospital
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Mayor Charles Scott said General Young Park could be closed to the public for the next few months, while Monroe Regional Hospital continued to operate without a hitch after damage to its roof. A part that holds in place support cables for General Young Park's basketball...
No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
Family recounts car chase and shooting that left 24-year-old dead in Lamar County, Alabama
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVA) - 22-year-old Sierra Smith said she was in the car when Devin Cribbs, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, was fatally shot. According to Smith, Cribbs was driving the car taking two of their friends home on the morning of January 13, when they passed two Vernon police vehicles - one on County Road 9, and another on Convalescent Road.
Shuqualak-Butler Water issues boil alert
SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WTVA) - The Shuqualak-Butler Water Association has issued a boil water alert for all its customers. The company made the announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Open this link to view a list of precautions to take for boil water alerts.
Tupelo Police seeking individuals in credit card fraud investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find those responsible for alleged credit card fraud. The alleged crimes happened in the Barnes Crossing area of northern Tupelo on Jan. 10. Police provided several surveillance images showing two individuals whom investigators wish to locate. Anyone with information is asked...
Lee County Library unveiled new bookmobile
The Lee County Library unveiled its new bookmobile on Tuesday. The Lee County Library unveiled its new bookmobile on Tuesday.
Man accused of stealing gas from City of Duck Hill
DUCK HILL, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of stealing gas from the City of Duck Hill. According to Duck Hill Police Chief Tyler Winter, officers arrested Howard Hankins on Jan. 5 for allegedly stealing gas from the city’s tanks. The crime had allegedly been happening for more...
Medical marijuana dispensary owner sets up shop in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana is almost on the shelves but it took perseverance from business owners like Green Guys in Fulton. The store’s shelves will soon be stocked with medical marijuana products. For dispensary owners, it was not easy to find a location to set up shop.
Suspect released from hospital and arrested one week after crash in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police released information on Friday about a pursuit and vehicle crash that happened a week ago. According to Police, an officer saw a car speeding and traveling into oncoming traffic on South Green Street shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 12. The officer lost sight...
Pets recovered from hoarding situation up for adoption in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is taking care of more than 20 pets recovered from a hoarding situation. The pets were voluntarily surrendered this week. Executive Director Paul Shane said 19 small dogs, four puppies and three cats were recovered. He said the former owner tried her...
Mother faces charges in death of 5-year-old
We now know the name of the child whose death over the weekend triggered a police investigation. A judge set bond at $1 million for a Tupelo mother in jail following the weekend death of her 5-year-old son.
Judge rules on how United Furniture moves forward in bankruptcy
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday the liquidation of United Furniture will be through Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a trustee overseeing the process. Attorney Philip Hearn represents hundreds of former United Furniture employees. He said this is the best option for his clients to get...
