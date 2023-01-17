ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll

Familiar foes face off in a NFC Divisional Round will match up on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the ninth postseason meeting between the teams, who met last year when San Francisco posted a 23-17 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West crown, dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-18-1, including a 5-3 edge in the postseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, best bets for AFC, NFC schedule by model on 16-6 roll

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket went chalk in the AFC during Super Wild Card Weekend, but the NFC bracket saw both No. 3 Vikings and the No. 4 Buccaneers go down. That sets up an exciting 2023 NFL Divisional Round schedule that features Chiefs vs. Jaguars (+8.5 at Caesars Sportsbook) and Eagles vs. Giants (+7.5) on Saturday. The NFL playoff bracket 2023 action on Sunday includes Bills vs. Bengals (+5) and Cowboys vs. 49ers (-4). Which teams will advance through the 2023 NFL playoffs and where are the best values in the Divisional Round NFL odds? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site

The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Agent's Take: Has Lamar Jackson played final game with Ravens? How team can deal with soon-to-be free agent QB

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are approaching territory neither expected to be in when a contract extension wasn't signed before the start of the 2022 regular season. Events related to Jackson spraining the PCL in his left knee during a Dec. 4 game against the Broncos, which sidelined him for the rest of the season, has prompted wide-spread speculation that he may not be a member of the Ravens next season.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Divisional Round picks, odds, predictions, best bets from top expert: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1

The NFL will be down to its final four teams when four Divisional Round playoff games take place this weekend. The slate begins on Saturday with the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. That night, two bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, will collide in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Buffalo three weeks after the cancellation of their Week 17 game. The weekend concludes with a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries: the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys squaring off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The winners of this weekend's four games will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games next weekend. Before you make any Divisional Round picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round

Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
BUFFALO, NY
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

