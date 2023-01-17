Read full article on original website
kptv.com
6-year-old child dies in Salem, police investigating
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police are investigating after a 6-year-old child died in Salem on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m., emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child. The...
KATU.com
Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
Ex-middle school custodian sentenced to 10 years for voyeurism
James Mattson, who pled guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
Deputy finds evidence of fentanyl use at Willamina High School that may have sickened students, deputy
WILLAMINA, Ore. — On Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Yamhill County found evidence of fentanyl use at Willamina High School: small pieces of aluminum foil with burned residue, a sign of someone smoking pills. While at the school investigating an unrelated case, a Yamhill County Sheriff's deputy was called...
MAX, vehicle damaged in SW Portland crash
A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.
kptv.com
Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
Chronicle
Scammers Pretending to Be Deputies Steal $9,000 From One Victim in SW Washington
The Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday renewed warnings about an ongoing phone scam after one victim sent the scammers $9,000. The callers claim to be a deputy, detective or sergeant and use employee names and real badge numbers, according to the sheriff's office. The scammers tell people there is a warrant for their arrest, which will be served unless they pay outstanding fines.
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
camaspostrecord.com
Former club official accused of theft
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Camas resident for misappropriating almost $30,000 from the Camas-Washougal Aviation Association. Kent Mehrer resigned from his position as CWAA’s president on July 27, 2022, after Sally Luse, the organization’s then-treasurer, discovered that a large amount of money — later determined to be $28,512 — was missing from its bank account.
KGW
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
kptv.com
Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
kptv.com
Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
KDRV
Grim Reaper-like statue led to police search, discovery of thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of heroin, feds say
What began as a traffic stop on northbound I-5 near Salem on Monday night turned into much more after a state trooper spotted an 18-inch-tall statue on the front passenger seat of the car he had pulled over. A trooper, who is part of a regional drug task force, recognized...
Former Beaverton school teacher arrested on sex-abuse charges, police say
A former Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering teacher was arrested Wednesday on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, Hillsboro police said. Matthew Knorr, 46 and a Hillsboro resident, is being held at the Washington County Jail, according to officials. His bail has been set at $750,000.
KATU.com
Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
KATU.com
