Smyrna, TN

dicksonpost.com

Dickson council endorses rehab of low-income apartments

Dickson’s City Council approved at its Jan. 9 meeting a resolution to support the rehabilitation of two apartment complexes in Dickson that provide housing for low-income and elderly residents. The project is included among financing of 13 different multifamily residential projects with up to $42.8 million in Tennessee Housing...
DICKSON, TN
Rutherford Source

TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

Honorees will be recognized at Business at its Best on Feb. 7. The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Read To Succeed’s 2023 ‘One Book’ to Be Part of Mental Health Discussion

Read To Succeed, the community organization that offers free literacy programs to children and adults in the county, also promotes literacy through a number of events, including their annual One Book initiative. The initiative promotes community conversation about a single book by asking everyone who lives in the county to read the same book. The book was announced in early January, and this year’s book is Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

New law gives victims a sense of safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nikki Goesser suffered the unfathomable. Her husband was murdered by her stalker, Hank Wise, right in front of her in a busy Brentwood karaoke bar. He then continued to terrorize Goesser by writing love letters from prison saying things like, ‘I will always love you,’ and ‘I still think about you every day.’
BRENTWOOD, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mural unveiled in Gallatin to celebrate children

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One day after celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new mural was unveiled in Gallatin. The mural was painted on the outside of the Gallatin Shalom Zone. The community center was once Union High School, the only high school in Sumner County for Black students during the segregation era.
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Body found floating in Putnam County lake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
