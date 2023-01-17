Read full article on original website
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect; Angel Guerrero of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has taken 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay into custody. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument. An arrest was made on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, during an evening traffic stop in Green Bay.
Second Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second suspect has pleaded not guilty to an October murder and armed robbery. Julius Freeman Jr. entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No trial date was set. He returns to court Feb. 24 for a status conference.
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
Manitowoc Police Offer up to $500 Reward Following Vehicle Theft, Check Forgery Incident
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Police Department is offering a reward, after an incident involving a stolen vehicle and fraudulent checks. Police say they are offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the vehicle theft and check forgery.
FBI Milwaukee Offering $25,000 Reward for Information in the Wisconsin Family Action Office Arson Investigation
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for last spring’s arson at a Madison pro life office. Wisconsin Family Action also has a 15 hundred dollar reward for information. The FBI says their investigation shows two Molotov cocktails were...
No Injuries After School Bus Slides off Road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms there are no injuries and the students will transfer to a...
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
Oshkosh Police Identify Man Found Deceased in August 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update to a death investigation that was originally reported on August 13, 2022 at a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Based on further investigation, items located at the scene. and assistance from Dr. Kasten from...
Winter Storm Sends De Pere School Bus Off The Road
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. “She calls and she’s...
Psychiatrist Completes Schabusiness Competency Exam, Hearing Set Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The second part of a hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man will be held Feb. 15, the court said Friday. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and...
Updated Brown County Courthouse Security On The Agenda
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Out of the state’s 12 most populous counties, Brown is the only one without security screening at its courthouse. However, that could soon be changing after years of discussions about the topic. Before the pandemic, Brown County was as close as it has...
Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
Students Can Take Private Pilot Written Test Prep Course at Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it’s been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin...
Winter Storm Blows in Wednesday Night
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The National Weather Service in Green Bay is warning of a snowstorm making its way to our area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Meteorologist Rebecca Kruk said overall the storm is expected to bring between 4-8 inches of snow; and drivers should be especially cautious of snowy roads during their Thursday morning commute.
1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
Area Lawmakers Pitch Absentee Ballot Tracking System
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s now a proposal to send voters a text when their local clerk gets their absentee ballot. The plan from Republican Howard Assemblyman David Steffen and Appleton State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara would create a notification system for people who vote absentee in the state. S.
WEC Commissioner Defends Comments; Says He’s Not Racist
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — After Democrats in the legislature call for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Bob Spindell defends his comments about driving down minority voter turnout last November. Spindell claims that he’s not racist, and would never stand for efforts to suppress voter turnout. “I think...
Food Co-Op Tries To Be A Good Egg When It Comes To Prices
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday...
