Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
CBS Baltimore

Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance

BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
foxbaltimore.com

SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
Ocean City Today

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maryland history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
preservationmaryland.org

Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore visits Rockville non-profit ahead of inauguration

Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore (D) visited Rockville non-profit Interfaith Works on Monday, as he participated in volunteer efforts at locations across the state for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Moore met with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), and helped prepare meals. He praised Interfaith Works for performing "vital work to uplift Marylanders experiencing poverty." Moore will be sworn in as Maryland's new governor tomorrow, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM in Annapolis.
