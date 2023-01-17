Read full article on original website
Related
halethorpe.com
Wes Moore inauguration: Live coverage as Maryland’s first Black governor takes office
Sun journalists are reporting live as Maryland inaugurates its 63rd chief executive and first Black governor. Follow their coverage before, during and after the midday ceremony outside the State House. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Governor Moore issues series of executive orders in first full day as governor
Governor Wes Moore is setting his agenda on his first full day as governor issuing a series of executive orders.
Maryland’s Wes Moore to Become Only 3rd Elected Black Governor in History [WATCH]
From remembering MLK to acknowledging history in the making happening tomorrow, Jeff Johnson explains the ‘3 Things’ you need to know today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. From the historical, cultural, and societal impacts this election of Wes More as Maryland’s Governor, Jeff will have on the...
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"
It's out with the old, in with the new. With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, SHA is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Wes Moore to be 'very aggressive' with repeat violent offenders, few details offered
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The first day on the job for Gov. Wes Moore comprised of a packed schedule in Annapolis, and that included a meeting with some of the top law enforcement leaders in the state to signal a tougher-on-crime stance. Gov. Moore met with U.S. Attorney for...
halethorpe.com
New Maryland Gov. Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at Baltimore ball: ‘Party responsibly. You all earned that.’
“You all came out tonight!” Wes Moore told the packed crowd inside the cavernous main hall of the Baltimore Convention Center at the “People’s Ball.” “I’ve done a fair bit of speaking today,” he said, adding that now was the time to celebrate.
halethorpe.com
Before becoming Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore will visit ‘sacred place’ where enslaved people once landed
Shortly before he takes the oath of office in Annapolis to become the state’s first Black governor, Wes Moore will gather with other prominent Black Marylanders to discuss the story of the nearby docks, where enslaved Africans arrived after the Middle Passage across the Atlantic Ocean. Source: The Baltimore...
wypr.org
The sights and sounds of the Wes Moore-Aruna Miller 'People’s Inaugural Ball' in Baltimore
Okey Enyia and Meghan Enyia wore traditional attire to the Inaugural Ball. Mrs. Enyia said she supports Governor Wes Moore because of his platform on early childhood education. More than 11,000 people were expected to attend The People's Ball inside the convention center in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the inauguration...
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance
BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Ocean City Today
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maryland history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bethesdamagazine.com
On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’
On MLK Day, Gov.-elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland ‘the state that serves’. On Monday, Gov. -Elect Wes Moore, who will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday, is pledging a devotion to service. Moore visited the Progress Place shelter and service center in Silver...
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
halethorpe.com
At Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s last Baltimore church service before inauguration, hugs of encouragement, prayers of hope
At Southern Baptist Church in Baltimore, congregants hug, salute and pray for fellow member Wes Moore in his final service before becoming governor of Maryland. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore visits Rockville non-profit ahead of inauguration
Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore (D) visited Rockville non-profit Interfaith Works on Monday, as he participated in volunteer efforts at locations across the state for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Moore met with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), and helped prepare meals. He praised Interfaith Works for performing "vital work to uplift Marylanders experiencing poverty." Moore will be sworn in as Maryland's new governor tomorrow, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM in Annapolis.
Comments / 1